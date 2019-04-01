Log in
Reward Minerals : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE

04/01/2019 | 12:52am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Reward Minerals Ltd

ABN

50 009 173 602

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael Ruane

Date of last notice

6 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)

(including registered holder)

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)

Date of change

27 March 2019

Direct Number of Shares Held: 9,206,415

Direct Number of Options Held: 766,368

Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)

Number of Shares Held: 18,729,479

Number of Options Held: 2,666,698

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund

Number of Shares Held: 7,236,287

Number of Options Held: 1,797,932

No. of securities held prior to

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)

change

Number of Shares Held: 17,003,650

Number of Options Held: 2,498,363

Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)

Number of Shares Held: 7,151,109

Number of Options Held: 595,926

Total: 59,326,940 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Total: 8,325,287 Listed Options Expiring 30 June

2021 @ $0.24

01.04.2019 BT

Appendix 3Y

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1,019,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (On market

Number acquired

purchases)

3,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Crossing to

related party)

Number disposed

3,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Crossing to

related party)

Value/Consideration

$116,376

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

Direct Number of Shares Held: 9,206,415

Direct Number of Options Held: 766,368

Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)

Number of Shares Held: 16,141,479

Number of Options Held: 2,666,698

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund

Number of Shares Held: 11,243,287

Number of Options Held: 1,797,932

No. of securities held after change

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)

Number of Shares Held: 16,603,650

Number of Options Held: 2,498,363

Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)

Number of Shares Held: 7,151,109

Number of Options Held: 595,926

Total: 60,345,940 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Total: 8,325,287 Listed Options Expiring 30 June

2021 @ $0.24

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

Crossing related party and on market trades

of options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

N/A

Part 3 - Closed period

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Were the interests in the securities or

contracts detailed above traded during a

No

+closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided

to allow the trade to proceed during this

N/A

period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on

N/A

what date was this provided?

01.04.2019 BT

Appendix 3Y

Disclaimer

Reward Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 04:51:12 UTC
