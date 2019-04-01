Reward Minerals : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity Reward Minerals Ltd ABN 50 009 173 602

Name of Director Michael Ruane Date of last notice 6 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director) (including registered holder) Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund Note: Provide details of the circumstances Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director) giving rise to the relevant interest. Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder) Date of change 27 March 2019 Direct Number of Shares Held: 9,206,415 Direct Number of Options Held: 766,368 Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director) Number of Shares Held: 18,729,479 Number of Options Held: 2,666,698 Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund Number of Shares Held: 7,236,287 Number of Options Held: 1,797,932 No. of securities held prior to Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director) change Number of Shares Held: 17,003,650 Number of Options Held: 2,498,363 Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder) Number of Shares Held: 7,151,109 Number of Options Held: 595,926 Total: 59,326,940 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Total: 8,325,287 Listed Options Expiring 30 June 2021 @ $0.24