Reward Minerals : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Reward Minerals Ltd
ABN
50 009 173 602
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Michael Ruane
Date of last notice
6 March 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)
Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)
Date of change
27 March 2019
Direct Number of Shares Held: 9,206,415
Direct Number of Options Held: 766,368
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)
Number of Shares Held: 18,729,479
Number of Options Held: 2,666,698
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund
Number of Shares Held: 7,236,287
Number of Options Held: 1,797,932
No. of securities held prior to
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)
change
Number of Shares Held: 17,003,650
Number of Options Held: 2,498,363
Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)
Number of Shares Held: 7,151,109
Number of Options Held: 595,926
Total: 59,326,940 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Total: 8,325,287 Listed Options Expiring 30 June
2021 @ $0.24
Appendix 3Y
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
1,019,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (On market
Number acquired
purchases)
3,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Crossing to
related party)
Number disposed
3,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Crossing to
related party)
Value/Consideration
$116,376
Direct Number of Shares Held: 9,206,415
Direct Number of Options Held: 766,368
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)
Number of Shares Held: 16,141,479
Number of Options Held: 2,666,698
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund
Number of Shares Held: 11,243,287
Number of Options Held: 1,797,932
No. of securities held after change
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)
Number of Shares Held: 16,603,650
Number of Options Held: 2,498,363
Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)
Number of Shares Held: 7,151,109
Number of Options Held: 595,926
Total: 60,345,940 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Total: 8,325,287 Listed Options Expiring 30 June
2021 @ $0.24
Nature of change
Crossing related party and on market trades
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
N/A
Part 3 - Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or
contracts detailed above traded during a
No
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided
to allow the trade to proceed during this
N/A
period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on
N/A
what date was this provided?
