Reward Minerals : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE
04/12/2019 | 03:18am EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
ABN
Reward Minerals Ltd 50 009 173 602
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Michael Ruane
Date of last notice
1 April 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)
Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)
Date of change
9 April 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct Number of Shares Held: 9,206,415
Direct Number of Options Held: 766,368
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)
Number of Shares Held: 16,141,479 Number of Options Held: 2,666,698
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund Number of Shares Held: 11,243,287 Number of Options Held: 1,797,932
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)
Number of Shares Held: 16,603,650 Number of Options Held: 2,498,363
Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)
Number of Shares Held: 7,151,109
Number of Options Held: 595,926
Total: 60,345,940 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Total: 8,325,287 Listed Options Expiring 30 June 2021 @ $0.24
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
748,250
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$75,143
No. of securities held after change
Direct Number of Shares Held: 9,206,415
Direct Number of Options Held: 766,368
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)
Number of Shares Held: 16,141,479 Number of Options Held: 2,666,698
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund Number of Shares Held: 11,991,537 Number of Options Held: 1,797,932
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)
Number of Shares Held: 16,603,650 Number of Options Held: 2,498,363
Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)
Number of Shares Held: 7,151,109
Number of Options Held: 595,926
Total: 61,094,190 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Total: 8,325,287 Listed Options Expiring 30 June 2021 @ $0.24
Nature of change
On market purchases
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
N/A
Part 3 - Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
Disclaimer
Reward Minerals Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:17:05 UTC
