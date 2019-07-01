Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Reward Minerals Ltd.    RWD   AU000000RWD5

REWARD MINERALS LTD.

(RWD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/27
0.083 AUD   +2.47%
05/30REWARD MINERALS LTD : - results of annual general meeting 29 may 2019
AQ
05/29REWARD MINERALS : Results of meeting
PU
05/28REWARD MINERALS : Chairman's address
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reward Minerals : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Reward Minerals Ltd

ABN

50 009 173 602

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael Ruane

Date of last notice

17th May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)

(including registered holder)

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)

Date of change

27th June 2019

Direct Number of Shares Held: 9,206,415

Direct Number of Options Held: 766,368

Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)

Number of Shares Held: 12,193,479

Number of Options Held: 2,666,698

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund

Number of Shares Held: 16,153,287

No. of securities held prior to

Number of Options Held: 1,797,932

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)

change

Number of Shares Held: 16,518,650

Number of Options Held: 2,498,363

Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)

Number of Shares Held: 7,151,109

Number of Options Held: 595,926

Total: 61,222,940 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Total: 8,325,287 Listed Options Expiring 30 June

2021 @ $0.24

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

06.11.2018 BT

Appendix 3Y

Number acquired

(a) 7,315,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund)

(b) 3,840,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(Tyson Resources Pty Ltd)

Number disposed

(c) 2,080,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd)

(d)1,080,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(Michael Ruane)

Value/Consideration

(a)

$670,976.13

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

(b)

$351,666.87

and estimated valuation

(c)

$190,058.75

(d)

$99,698.85

Direct Number of Shares Held: 8,121,415

Direct Number of Options Held: 766,368

Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)

Number of Shares Held: 8,353,479

Number of Options Held: 2,666,698

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund

Number of Shares Held: 23,468,287

Number of Options Held: 1,797,932

No. of securities held after change

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)

Number of Shares Held: 14,438,650

Number of Options Held: 2,498,363

Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)

Number of Shares Held: 7,151,109

Number of Options Held: 595,926

Total: 61,532,940 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Total: 8,325,287 Listed Options Expiring 30 June

2021 @ $0.24

Nature of change

On Market Purchases 215,000 shares

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

Crossings to related parties 7,000,000 shares

of options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

N/A

Part 3 - Closed period

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to

N/A

allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/A

date was this provided?

06.11.2018 BT

Appendix 3Y

Disclaimer

Reward Minerals Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 02:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REWARD MINERALS LTD.
05/30REWARD MINERALS LTD : - results of annual general meeting 29 may 2019
AQ
05/29REWARD MINERALS : Results of meeting
PU
05/28REWARD MINERALS : Chairman's address
PU
05/26REWARD MINERALS : Change in substantial holder
PU
05/20REWARD MINERALS : Change of director's interest notice
PU
04/12REWARD MINERALS : Change of director's interest notice
PU
04/09REWARD MINERALS : applies for large acreage of new tenements in the Officer Basi..
AQ
04/09REWARD MINERALS : Notice of annual general meeting/proxy form
PU
04/03REWARD MINERALS : Project Extension - Officer Basin Potash Project
PU
04/01REWARD MINERALS : Change of director's interest notice
PU
More news
Chart REWARD MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Reward Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Allan Cochran Chief Executive Officer
Colin James McCavana Chairman
Rod Della Vedova Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael J. Ruane Executive Director & Managing Director
Bianca Taveira Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REWARD MINERALS LTD.-17.00%0
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%8 174
UPL23.63%6 926
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-10.05%6 663
OCI NV32.06%5 782
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO61.05%5 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About