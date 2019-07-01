|
Reward Minerals : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE
07/01/2019 | 10:13pm EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Name of entity
|
Reward Minerals Ltd
|
|
|
ABN
|
50 009 173 602
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Michael Ruane
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
17th May 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)
|
(including registered holder)
|
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
|
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)
|
giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)
|
Date of change
|
27th June 2019
|
|
|
|
Direct Number of Shares Held: 9,206,415
|
|
Direct Number of Options Held: 766,368
|
|
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)
|
|
Number of Shares Held: 12,193,479
|
|
Number of Options Held: 2,666,698
|
|
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund
|
|
Number of Shares Held: 16,153,287
|
No. of securities held prior to
|
Number of Options Held: 1,797,932
|
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)
|
change
|
|
Number of Shares Held: 16,518,650
|
|
Number of Options Held: 2,498,363
|
|
Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)
|
|
Number of Shares Held: 7,151,109
|
|
Number of Options Held: 595,926
|
|
Total: 61,222,940 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
Total: 8,325,287 Listed Options Expiring 30 June
|
|
2021 @ $0.24
|
Class
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
06.11.2018 BT
|
Appendix 3Y
|
Number acquired
|
|
(a) 7,315,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
(Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) 3,840,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
(Tyson Resources Pty Ltd)
|
Number disposed
|
|
(c) 2,080,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
(Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd)
|
|
|
|
|
(d)1,080,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
(Michael Ruane)
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
(a)
|
$670,976.13
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
(b)
|
$351,666.87
|
and estimated valuation
|
|
(c)
|
$190,058.75
|
|
(d)
|
$99,698.85
|
|
|
|
Direct Number of Shares Held: 8,121,415
|
|
Direct Number of Options Held: 766,368
|
|
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Director)
|
|
Number of Shares Held: 8,353,479
|
|
Number of Options Held: 2,666,698
|
|
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd - Ruane Super Fund
|
|
Number of Shares Held: 23,468,287
|
|
Number of Options Held: 1,797,932
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd (Director)
|
|
Number of Shares Held: 14,438,650
|
|
Number of Options Held: 2,498,363
|
|
Intermin Resources Ltd (Substantial shareholder)
|
|
Number of Shares Held: 7,151,109
|
|
Number of Options Held: 595,926
|
|
Total: 61,532,940 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
Total: 8,325,287 Listed Options Expiring 30 June
|
|
2021 @ $0.24
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On Market Purchases 215,000 shares
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise
|
Crossings to related parties 7,000,000 shares
|
of options, issue of securities under dividend
|
reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
N/A
Part 3 - Closed period
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
|
No
|
detailed above traded during a +closed period
|
where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to
|
N/A
|
allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
|
N/A
|
date was this provided?
|
|
06.11.2018 BT
|
Appendix 3Y
