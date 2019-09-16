Log in
REWARD MINERALS LTD.

REWARD MINERALS LTD.

(RWD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/10
0.085 AUD   +1.19%
11:27pREWARD MINERALS : LD Project - Environmental Permitting Update
PU
08/07REWARD MINERALS : Refund of $1.3 m received via research and development incentive scheme
AQ
07/01REWARD MINERALS : Change of director's interest notice
PU
Reward Minerals : LD Project - Environmental Permitting Update

09/16/2019 | 11:27pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

17 SEPTEMBER 2019

ASX CODE: RWD

LAKE DISAPPOINTMENT PROJECT: ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITTING UPDATE

Advanced stage sulphate of potash ("SOP") exploration and development company Reward Minerals Ltd ("Reward" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has received notification from the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation of Western Australia (EPA Services Division) that it has completed its review of the Company's Response to Submissions document for its Lake Disappointment SOP Project ("LD").

The EPA Services Division considers that the LD Response to Submissions document is adequate to enable the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to prepare its draft assessment report. This follows a period of consultation between Reward and the EPA Services Division after the end of the public review period and the recent site visit on the 1st August (see picture left). Reward's

responses to comments received from members of the public and regulatory agencies during the 6-week exhibition of Reward's Environmental Review Document (ERD) will soon be published on the EPA website.

Whilst the EPA's advice does not imply that LD has been assessed to be environmentally acceptable, Reward believes that this is a significant positive step forward. It is anticipated that the Company will meet with the EPA board to consider the proposal before the end of October 2019.

CEO Greg Cochran commented: "the board and the team at Reward are pleased to have received this notification from the EPA. It is another positive step in this very thorough public permitting process."

"Once again I wish to acknowledge the efforts of the regulators within EPA Services as well as Reward's team of employees and its group of highly experienced environmental consultants who have enabled the Company to get to this juncture. They have put in an enormous effort over the last four years."

Yours faithfully

Greg Cochran

Chief Executive

On behalf of the Board

www.rewardminerals.com

Disclaimer

Reward Minerals Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 03:26:08 UTC
