PRESS RELEASE

30th July 2019

REWORLD MEDIA announces an offer to purchase

Sports.fr and Football.fr from the Lagardère group

The fast-growing international digital group Reworld Media (ALREW) announces the signing of a purchase offer for Lagardère group for the acquisition of Sports.fr and Football.fr.

Published by Lagardère group's digital agency Newsweb, Sports.fr and Football.fr are leading media brands in their fields. They record 40 million pages viewed per month on their sites and mobile applications (Google Analytics source) and gather a community of nearly 4 million fans on social networks.

The acquisition of these sites would significantly strengthen the position of the Reworld Media Group in the "sport" sector in which it is already well established through the publication of the brands "Auto Moto", "F1i", "Football365", "Mercato365", "Sport365", "Rugby 365" and "DZFoot".

If this operation is carried out, the Reworld Media Group would own the largest digital media offering in the sports theme behind "L'Equipe" and would bring together nearly 6 million sports fans on its social networks.

Jérémy Parola, Digital Operation Manager at Reworld Media, said: "With Football.fr and Sports.fr Reworld Media would strengthen its position in news for football while asserting itself as a strategic and major player for multi-sportin France. These exceptional URLs and passionate editorial teams would be integrated with the group's technical tools and expertise in the monetization of digital assets. We want to continue to grow the audience of our sites while monetizing it at the right price. In combining these media sites, Reworld Media would have a leading offer on the male target in France. "

The relevant staff representative bodies within Newsweb will be informed and consulted ahead of the operation.

This acquisition offer comes two months after the acquisition of DZFoot, the first French- language site on Algerian football news. Through this series of acquisitions in sports in the