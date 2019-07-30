Log in
REWORLD MEDIA

(ALREW)
REWORLD MEDIA : announces an offer to purchase Sports.fr and Football.fr from the Lagardère group

07/30/2019

PRESS RELEASE

30th July 2019

REWORLD MEDIA announces an offer to purchase

Sports.fr and Football.fr from the Lagardère group

The fast-growing international digital group Reworld Media (ALREW) announces the signing of a purchase offer for Lagardère group for the acquisition of Sports.fr and Football.fr.

Published by Lagardère group's digital agency Newsweb, Sports.fr and Football.fr are leading media brands in their fields. They record 40 million pages viewed per month on their sites and mobile applications (Google Analytics source) and gather a community of nearly 4 million fans on social networks.

The acquisition of these sites would significantly strengthen the position of the Reworld Media Group in the "sport" sector in which it is already well established through the publication of the brands "Auto Moto", "F1i", "Football365", "Mercato365", "Sport365", "Rugby 365" and "DZFoot".

If this operation is carried out, the Reworld Media Group would own the largest digital media offering in the sports theme behind "L'Equipe" and would bring together nearly 6 million sports fans on its social networks.

Jérémy Parola, Digital Operation Manager at Reworld Media, said: "With Football.fr and Sports.fr Reworld Media would strengthen its position in news for football while asserting itself as a strategic and major player for multi-sportin France. These exceptional URLs and passionate editorial teams would be integrated with the group's technical tools and expertise in the monetization of digital assets. We want to continue to grow the audience of our sites while monetizing it at the right price. In combining these media sites, Reworld Media would have a leading offer on the male target in France. "

The relevant staff representative bodies within Newsweb will be informed and consulted ahead of the operation.

This acquisition offer comes two months after the acquisition of DZFoot, the first French- language site on Algerian football news. Through this series of acquisitions in sports in the

past few months, Reworld Media intends to offer advertisers quality editorial contents, which reach a large affinity audience in the field of sport.

This release is a translation of the original French version that prevails in case of inconsistencies.

About Reworld Media:

REWORLD MEDIA is an international digital group with a network of eleven proprietary media brands powerful within their B2C segments (marie france, Be, Le Journal de la Maison, Maison & Travaux, Gourmand, Auto Moto, Télé Magazine...) and an international media network with over 180,000 partner sites. The group is unique in its ability to offer international advertisers a global offer combining "Media Branding" (access to all formats: digital, print, event ...) and "Media Performance" (performance campaigns). The group reported a consolidated turnover of €177,5m at the end of December 2018, is present in 11 countries and has 453 employees.

Alternext Paris - ALREW - Code ISIN : FR0010820274 - www.reworldmedia.com

Press contact

Investors' contact:

Ségolène de St Martin - PCE

Reworld Media

+33 6 16 40 90 73

- sdestmartin@p-c-e.fr

investisseurs@reworldmedia.com

Paul-Marie Grosse - PCE

Frédéric Portier - Inbound Capital

+33 6 59 97 16 48

- pmgrosse@p-c-e.fr

+44 7802 533333 - fportier@inbound.capital

Disclaimer

Reworld Media SA published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 06:24:07 UTC
