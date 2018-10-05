PRESS RELEASE

October the 5th, 2018

Reworld Media to attend the European Large & Midcap Event Paris

Reworld Media (ALREW), the international digital group, will attend the European Large &

Midcap Event Paris next week.

After the publication of solid H1 results (see press release from 12-09-18) and the announcement of the ongoing exclusive negotiations with Italian Mondadori Group over the acquisition of Mondadori France (see press release from 27-09-18), Reworld Media will meet French and International investors at the European Large & Midcap Event, taking place on the 8th and 9th of October.

Supported by its strong growth on the online media market, the group published €87.1M revenues in H1 2018, 28% EBITDA growth to €4.0m, 61% operating result growth to €2.3M, while the net profit doubled to €1.9M.

European Large & Midcap Event Paris 8 and 9 October 2018

Hôtel Le Westin

3 Rue de Castiglione - 75001 Paris

More info and subscription at : http://mid2018.midcapevents.com/

About Reworld Media:

REWORLD MEDIA is an international digital group leader in its activities thanks to a network of eleven proprietary media brands powerful within their B2C segments (marie france, Be, Le Journal de la Maison, Maison & Travaux, Gourmand, Auto Moto, Télé Magazine...) and an international media network with over 180,000 partner sites. The group is unique in its ability to offer international advertisers a global offer combining "Media Branding" (access to all formats: digital, print, event ...) and "Media Performance" (performance campaigns). The group is present in 11 countries and has 489 employees.

Euronext Growth Paris - ALREW - ISIN code : FR0010820274 - www.reworldmedia.com