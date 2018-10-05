Log in
REWORLD MEDIA
  Report  
Reworld Media : to attend the European Large & Midcap Event Paris

10/05/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

October the 5th, 2018

Reworld Media to attend the European Large & Midcap Event Paris

Reworld Media (ALREW), the international digital group, will attend the European Large &

Midcap Event Paris next week.

After the publication of solid H1 results (see press release from 12-09-18) and the announcement of the ongoing exclusive negotiations with Italian Mondadori Group over the acquisition of Mondadori France (see press release from 27-09-18), Reworld Media will meet French and International investors at the European Large & Midcap Event, taking place on the 8th and 9th of October.

Supported by its strong growth on the online media market, the group published 87.1M revenues in H1 2018, 28% EBITDA growth to 4.0m, 61% operating result growth to 2.3M, while the net profit doubled to 1.9M.

European Large & Midcap Event Paris 8 and 9 October 2018

Hôtel Le Westin

3 Rue de Castiglione - 75001 Paris

More info and subscription at : http://mid2018.midcapevents.com/

About Reworld Media:

REWORLD MEDIA is an international digital group leader in its activities thanks to a network of eleven proprietary media brands powerful within their B2C segments (marie france, Be, Le Journal de la Maison, Maison & Travaux, Gourmand, Auto Moto, Télé Magazine...) and an international media network with over 180,000 partner sites. The group is unique in its ability to offer international advertisers a global offer combining "Media Branding" (access to all formats: digital, print, event ...) and "Media Performance" (performance campaigns). The group is present in 11 countries and has 489 employees.

Euronext Growth Paris - ALREW - ISIN code : FR0010820274 - www.reworldmedia.com

Media contact:

Investor's contact:

Ségolène de Saint Martin - PCE

Reworld Media: investisseurs@reworldmedia.com

+33 6 16 40 90 73 - sdestmartin@p-c-e.fr

Inbound Capital: Frédéric Portier +44 7802 533333

fportier@inbound.capital

Inbound Capital: David Chermont +44 7802 403477

dchermont@inbound.capital

Disclaimer

Reworld Media SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 15:32:02 UTC
