REX American Resources : to Report Fiscal 2019 Q3 Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, December 4

11/26/2019 | 10:01am EST

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE American:REX), a leading ethanol company, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, December 4, pre-market and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 212-231-2932 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com/Corp/Page4.aspx. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event at www.rexamerican.com/Corp/Page4.aspx.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 693 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended July 31, 2019. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended July 31, 2019) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 268 million gallons. In addition, the Company acquired a refined coal operation on August 10, 2017. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.


© Business Wire 2019
