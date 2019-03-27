Log in
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

03/27/2019 | 09:30pm EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 28, 2019 7:45
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190328MEETJ539
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Dan Brostrom
Designation Executive Director and Chairman
Financial Year End 31/12/2018
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to attachment.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 26/04/2019 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date 24/04/2019 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard, Level 8, Room 801, Singapore 018989

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 45,083 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 969,853 bytes)

Disclaimer

Rex International Holding Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 01:29:08 UTC
