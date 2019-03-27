Rex International : Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
03/27/2019 | 11:15pm EDT
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Mar 28, 2019 7:49
New
SG190328XMET5W82
Dan Brostrom
Executive Director and Chairman
31/12/2018
Please refer to attachments.
26/04/2019 15:30:00
24/04/2019 15:30:00
NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard, Level 8, Room 801, Singapore 018989
Notice Of EGM (Size: 1,041,165 bytes)
Request Form (Size: 45,083 bytes)
Circular (Size: 208,881 bytes)
Rex International Holding Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 03:14:07 UTC
