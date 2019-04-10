Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    RNN

REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RNN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rexahn Announces Reverse Stock Split

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: RNN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to improve patient outcomes in cancers that are difficult to treat, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a one-for-twelve (1-for-12) reverse stock split of its common stock that will become effective Friday, April 12, 2019, upon the filing of a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of the State of Delaware. Beginning on April 12, 2019, Rexahn’s common stock will trade on NYSE American on a reverse split-adjusted basis under the new CUSIP number 761640309.

As previously disclosed, at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held on March 26, 2019, Rexahn’s stockholders approved a proposal authorizing the Company’s Board of Directors to effect a reverse stock split by a ratio of not less than one-for-five (1-for-5) and not more than one-for-fifteen (1-for-15).

The reverse stock split uniformly affects all issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will not alter any stockholder's percentage ownership interest in Rexahn, except to the extent that the reverse stock split results in fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead receive a cash payment based on the closing sales price of the Company’s common stock on April 12, 2019. The par value of the Company’s common stock will remain unchanged at $0.0001 per share following the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split proportionately reduces the number of shares of common stock available for issuance under the Company’s equity incentive plans and proportionately reduces the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of stock options and warrants and the vesting of restricted stock units outstanding immediately prior to the reverse split.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from approximately 48.3 million to approximately 4.0 million. There will be no change to the number of authorized shares under the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation, as amended.

Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co., Inc. (Olde Monmouth) is acting as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the reverse stock split. Olde Monmouth will provide instructions to stockholders with physical certificates regarding the process for exchanging their pre-split stock certificates for post-split shares in book-entry form and receiving payment for any fractional shares. 

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE American: RNN) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to improve patient outcomes in cancers that are difficult to treat. The Company’s mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing next-generation cancer therapies that are designed to maximize efficacy while minimizing the toxicity and side effects traditionally associated with cancer treatment. Rexahn’s product candidates work by targeting and neutralizing specific proteins believed to be involved in the complex biological cascade that leads to cancer cell growth. Preclinical studies show that several of Rexahn’s product candidates may be effective against multiple types of cancer, including drug resistant cancers, and difficult-to-treat cancers and others may augment the effectiveness of current FDA-approved cancer treatments. The Company has two oncology product candidates, RX-3117 and RX-5902, in Phase 2 clinical development and additional compounds in preclinical development, including RX-0301. For more information about the Company and its oncology programs, please visit www.rexahn.com.

Safe Harbor

To the extent any statements made in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing and effectiveness of the reverse stock split and Rexahn’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to the reverse stock split and future operations and products, the path of clinical trials and development activities, and other statements identified by words such as “will,” “potential,” “could,” “can,” “believe,” “intends,” “continue,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “may,” and other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Uncertainties and risks may cause Rexahn’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by Rexahn’s forward-looking statements. For Rexahn, particular uncertainties and risks include, among others, understandings and beliefs regarding the role of certain biological mechanisms and processes in cancer; drug candidates being in early stages of development, including clinical development; the ability to initially develop drug candidates for orphan indications to reduce the time-to-market and take advantage of certain incentives provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; the ability to transition from our initial focus on developing drug candidates for orphan indications to candidates for more highly prevalent indications; the availability and access to capital; and the expected timing of results from our clinical trials. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect Rexahn’s actual results are described in Rexahn’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release. Rexahn undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
ir@rexahn.com

rexahn-Logo_new.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
04:08pRexahn Announces Reverse Stock Split
GL
03/27REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2019 American A..
AQ
03/26REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
03/11REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports 2018 Financial Results
AQ
03/11REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/08REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports 2018 Financial Results
AQ
03/07REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
03/06REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
03/05REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Target Enrollment Reached in Phase 2a Clinica..
AQ
03/04REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Lara S. Sullivan to its Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -17,8 M
Net income 2019 -17,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 28,0 M
Chart REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,88 $
Spread / Average Target 1 259%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas J. Swirsky President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Peter C. Brandt Chairman
Ely Benaim Chief Medical Officer
Charles G. Beever Independent Director
Kwang Soo Cheong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-36.96%28
GILEAD SCIENCES5.66%85 902
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.01%48 143
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.95%43 082
GENMAB8.76%10 946
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC13.64%9 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About