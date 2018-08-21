Rexahn Pharmaceuticals : Shares Rise on Collaboration Deal With Merck

By Colin Kellaher



Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals jumped more than 15% Tuesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it inked a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co. (MRK).

Rockville, Md.-based Rexahn said it will conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its RX-5902 in combination with Merck's Keytruda cancer drug in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Rexahn said it will sponsor the clinical trial, while Merck will supply Keytruda at no cost. The companies will jointly own clinical data from the trial, which Rexahn expects will take about two years at a cost of roughly $8.5 million.

Rexahn said it expects to enroll the first patient in the trial in early 2019.

Triple-negative breast cancer makes up about 10% to 15% of all breast cancers and is usually more aggressive than the other types, according to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Rexahn is currently studying RX-5902 as monotherapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with the disease.

Share of Rexahn were up 15.9% to $1.84 in midday trading Tuesday.

