WeissLaw LLP Reminds DCOM and REXN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. ("BDGE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCOM shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of BDGE common stock for each share of DCOM that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $11.94 based upon BDGE's July 23, 2020 closing price of $18.43. If you own DCOM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/dime-community-bancshares-inc/

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with privately-held Ocuphire Pharma ("Ocuphire"). Upon consummation of the proposed merger, Ocuphire will own at least 85.7% of the newly-combined company, with REXN stockholders owning the remaining 14.3%. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, REXN will also be issued contingent value rights ("CVR") representing the right to receive (i) 90% of payments received by the combined company pursuant to its licensing agreements with BioSense Global LLC and Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. during the 15-year period after the closing of the merger; and (ii) 75% of the proceeds received by the combined company from the monetization of REXN existing intellectual property during the 10-year period after the merger's close. If you own REXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rexahn-pharmaceuticals-inc/

