REXEL

(RXL)
Rexel : AMENDMENT TO THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT MADE AVAILABLE

05/12/2020 | 12:30pm EDT


 

AMENDMENT TO THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT MADE AVAILABLE


 

Rexel announces the availability to the public and the filing on May 11, 2020 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), under number D. 20-0111-A01, of an Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF, on March 9, 2020 under number D. 20-0111.

The Amendment to the Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

  • An update of risk factors with respect to the impact that the current health crisis related to the Covid-19 pandemic could have on the Group's situation, in particular, the risk of significant worsening of the global economic environment or in the main countries in which Rexel operates or a major exogenous event impacting the Group’s activities, as well as a liquidity risk;
     
  • An update by the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, of the Compensation policy for 2020 for the Chief Executive Officer, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Directors; and
     
  • An update of the resolution concerning the allocation of result included in the draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' vote at the Combined General Meeting to be held on June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Rexel Headquarters, in- camera, following the decision of the Board of Directors.

The Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document is available on Rexel’s corporate website (www.rexel.com/en) in the “Investors – Documentation and Regulated Information” section and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

The Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document is also available at no cost at Rexel’s Headquarters, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris, France.


 

ABOUT REXEL GROUP


 

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.
Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 26 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Europe 120 Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.
For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com/en


 

CONTACTS


 

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS                                                                                                   

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

 

