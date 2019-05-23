Log in
REXEL

(RXL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 05/23 02:27:13 pm
10.39 EUR   -3.44%
01:56pREXEL : Annual shareholders'meeting may 23, 2019
GL
05/03REXEL : Combined shareholders' meeting of may 23, 2019
GL
05/03REXEL : Combined shareholders' meeting of may 3, 2019
AQ
Rexel : ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING MAY 23, 2019

05/23/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

REXEL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’MEETING
MAY 23, 2019

Rexel held its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting today in Paris under the Chairmanship of Ian Meakins, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders approved all the resolutions. The results of the vote are available on the Company’s website:

http://www.rexel.com/en/medias/events/2019-annual-general-shareholders-meeting/

Distribution of €0.44 per share:

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of the amount of €0.44 per share, partly deducted from the distributable income and partly from the “share premium” account.

This amount represents 41% of the Group's recurring net income, in line with Rexel's distribution policy of at least 40% of recurring net income.

It will be fully paid in cash. The detachment from the share on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris will take place on July 3, 2019. The payment will take place on July 5, 2019.

Appointment of a Director and, renewal of the term of office of 2 Directors:

Rexel Shareholders also approved the appointment of François Auque as Director and the renewal of Agnès Touraine and Elen Phillips as Directors for a term of four years.

Composition of the Board of Directors:

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors still comprises 11 members, of which 4 are women (i.e 40% of the Board members, excluding the Director representing the employees, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-18-1 of the French Commercial Code).

Following the Shareholders Meeting and the Board of Directors’ decision, François Auque has joined the Audit and Risk Committee, as Chairman of said Committee.

The composition of the specialized Committees remains unchanged.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.
Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 26 countries, with nearly 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.37 billion in 2018.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Eurozone 120, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.
For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX+33 1 42 85 76 12ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS                                                                        

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM+33 1 53 96 83 92tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment

