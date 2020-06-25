Rexel : ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 25th, 2020





The combined Shareholders' Meeting of Rexel was held today in camera at the Registered Office, under the Chairmanship of François Henrot, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the derogatory measures adapting the rules for meetings and deliberations of shareholders’ meetings adopted by the French authorities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions. The results of the votes and the video webcast are available on the Company's website:

https://www.rexel.com/en/medias/events/2020-annual-general-shareholders-meeting/

Compensation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer:





All the resolutions relating to the compensation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were approved.

Ratification of the co-option of a Director and renewal of the term of office of three Directors:





Rexel shareholders approved the ratification of the co-option of Brigitte Cantaloube as Director. Her term of office, as well as the term of office of Patrick Berard and Ian Meakins as Directors, were renewed for a period of four years.

Composition of the Board of Directors:

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors still comprises 11 members, of which five are women (i.e 50% of the Board members, excluding the Director representing the employees, in accordance with Article L. 225-18-1 of the French Commercial Code).

The Board of Directors meeting held after the Shareholders’ Meeting renewed the term of office of Ian Meakins as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the duration of his term of office as Director and renewed in advance the term of office of Patrick Berard as Chief Executive Officer for a period expiring at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year 2022, in 2023 (subject to the statutory age limit).





ABOUT REXEL GROUP





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 26 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Europe 120 Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.

