REXEL DECIDES NOT TO RENEW ITS CONTRACT WITH FITCH RATINGS

Rexel, a worldwide expert in the professional multichannel distribution of electrical products and services for the energy world, announces that it has decided not to renew its contract with Fitch Ratings upon its expiry on December 31st 2018. The Group will remain rated by Moody's and Standard and Poor's.

The decision takes into account Rexel's deleveraging and is in line with standard market practice, with a majority of corporates rated by two agencies.

Rexel is rated Ba2 with a stable outlook by Moody's and BB with a stable outlook by S&P.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 26 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.3 billion in 2017.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris Eurozone 120 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit Rexel's web site at www.rexel.com

