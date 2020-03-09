Log in
Rexel : DISTRIBUTION OF AN AMOUNT OF 0.48 EURO PER SHARE

03/09/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

 DISTRIBUTION OF AN AMOUNT OF 0.48 EURO PER SHARE


The Board of Directors of Rexel has decided to submit to the Shareholders’ Meeting of Rexel to be held on April 23, 2020, the payment of an amount of 0.48 euro per share, by deduction from the issue premium.

The right to this distribution shall be detached from the share on July 2, 2020. The distribution shall be paid on July 6, 2020.


ABOUT REXEL GROUP


Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.
Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 26 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Europe 120 Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.
For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com/en


CONTACTS


FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX+33 1 42 85 76 12ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS                                                                        

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM+33 1 53 96 83 92tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

                                                                                             

Attachment

