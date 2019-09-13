Rexford Industrial Realty : Announces Pricing Of Preferred Stock Offering

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, for gross proceeds of approximately $75,000,000, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses. The Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a thirty day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on September 20, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to apply to list the Series C Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "REXR Pr C."

The Company intends to contribute the net proceeds from this offering to its operating partnership, which intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund future acquisitions, fund development or redevelopment activities and for general corporate purposes.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and related prospectus for this offering can be obtained, when available, from BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or email dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns interests in 203 properties with approximately 24.4 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For example, the fact that the offering described above has priced may imply that the offering will close, but the closing is subject to conditions customary in transactions of this type and the closing may be delayed or may not occur at all. In addition, the fact that the Company granted the underwriters an option to purchase additional shares may imply that this option will be exercised. However, the underwriters are not under any obligation to exercise any such option, or any portion of it, and they may not do so. For a further discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Stephen Swett

424 256 2153 ext. 401

investorrelations@rexfordindustrial.com

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.