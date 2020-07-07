Log in
Rexford Industrial Realty : Sets Dates For Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

07/07/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will release second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast:
The conference call will be available through visiting the Company's website at ir.rexfordindustrial.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-0789
International: 1-201-689-8562

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13706119
The playback can be accessed through August 22, 2020

About Rexford Industrial
Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 233 properties with approximately 28.0 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Stephen Swett
424-256-2153 ext 401
investorrelations@rexfordindustrial.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rexford-industrial-sets-dates-for-second-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301089493.html

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
