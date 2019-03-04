Rexford Industrial Realty : To Present At The 2019 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Log in
03/04/2019

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 2:55 PM Eastern time.

The Company's latest investor presentation has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under the heading Company Presentations.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Stephen Swett
424-256-2153 ext 401
investorrelations@rexfordindustrial.com

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rexford-industrial-to-present-at-the-2019-citi-global-property-ceo-conference-300805213.html

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
