Rexford Industrial Realty : to Attend the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference; Updated Investor Presentation

09/20/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will attend the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference at The Wagner at The Battery, in New York, New York on September 25-26, 2018. On the morning of September 25, 2018, the Company will post an updated investor presentation to the Company's investor relations website under the heading Company Information, at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 167 properties with approximately 20.4 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Stephen Swett
424 256 2153 ext. 401
investorrelations@rexfordindustrial.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rexford-industrial-to-attend-the-2018-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-global-real-estate-conference-updated-investor-presentation-300716034.html

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
