Rexlot : DELAY IN REPAYMENT OF REMAINING INDEBTEDNESS

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 555)

DELAY IN REPAYMENT OF REMAINING INDEBTEDNESS

This announcement is made by REXLot Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 25 April 2018 (the "Circular") and the announcements of the Company dated 10 September 2018, 24 October 2018, 14 November 2018, 22 November 2018, 13 December 2018, 21 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 9 January 2019, 22 January 2019, 14 February 2019, 21 February 2019, 28 February 2019, 7 March 2019, 18 March 2019, 4 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019, 28 June 2019 and 1 August 2019. Unless otherwise stated, definitions used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the said announcements.

As disclosed in the announcements dated 22 November 2018, 13 December 2018, 21 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 9 January 2019, 22 January 2019, 14 February 2019, 21 February 2019, 7 March 2019, 18 March 2019, 4 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019, 28 June 2019 and 1 August 2019, the Company and VC (and his associates, including Keen Start and Kingly Profits) (the "Parties") entered into a definitive agreement for the repayment of the Remaining Indebtedness on 22 November 2018 (as supplemented on 13 December 2018, 21 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 9 January 2019, 22 January 2019, 14 February 2019, 21 February 2019, 7 March 2019, 18 March 2019, 4 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019, 28 June 2019 and 31 July 2019) (the "Agreement"). It was agreed that the Company would complete Step A of the Agreement (i.e. to partially redeem the 2017 Bonds and the 2019 Bonds, and partially repay the Shareholder's Loan) no later than 30 August 2019.

