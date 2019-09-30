Rexlot : DELAY IN REPAYMENT OF REMAINING INDEBTEDNESS

As disclosed in the announcements dated 22 November 2018, 13 December 2018, 21 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 9 January 2019, 22 January 2019, 14 February 2019, 21 February 2019, 7 March 2019, 18 March 2019, 4 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019, 28 June 2019, 1 August 2019 and 30 August 2019, the Company and VC (and his associates, including Keen Start and Kingly Profits) (the "Parties") entered into a definitive agreement for the repayment of the Remaining Indebtedness on 22 November 2018 (as supplemented on 13 December 2018, 21 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 9 January 2019, 22 January 2019, 14 February 2019, 21 February 2019, 7 March 2019, 18 March 2019, 4 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019, 28 June 2019, 31 July 2019 and 30 August 2019) (the "Agreement"). It

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 25 April 2018 (the "Circular") and the announcements of the Company dated 10 September 2018, 24 October 2018, 14 November 2018, 22 November 2018, 13 December 2018, 21 December 2018, 3 January 2019, 9 January 2019, 22 January 2019, 14 February 2019, 21 February 2019, 28 February 2019, 7 March 2019, 18 March 2019, 4 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019, 28 June 2019, 1 August 2019 and 30 August 2019. Unless otherwise stated, definitions used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the said announcements.

This announcement is made by REXLot Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

was agreed that the Company would complete Step A of the Agreement (i.e. to partially redeem the 2017 Bonds and the 2019 Bonds, and partially repay the Shareholder's Loan) no later than 30 September 2019 and complete Step D of the Agreement (i.e. to enter into the New Shareholder's Loan Agreement with VC) no later than 30 September 2019.

As disclosed in the announcements made on 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019, 28 June 2019, 1 August 2019 and 30 August 2019, the Company and VC (in his capacity as a major shareholder of the Company) were requested by the bank to provide an undertaking and indemnity to the bank before the funds can be released. The relevant undertakings and indemnities have been executed. The Company is currently discussing with the trustee of the Bonds in relation to the detailed logistical arrangement of the partial redemption of the Bonds and aims to provide further updates to the market later this week.

In light of the foregoing, the Parties have agreed to further extend the completion deadline of Step A of the Agreement to 31 October 2019 and the completion deadline of Step D of the Agreement to 31 December 2019.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

The Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Woo Ming Wah

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors namely Mr. Chan How Chung, Victor and Mr. Boo Chun Lon; one non-executive director namely Mr. Yuen Wai Ho; and three independent non-executive directors namely, Mr. Chow Siu Ngor, Mr. Wong Hoi Kuen and Mr. Hung Hing Man.

2