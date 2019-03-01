Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rexnord Corp    RXN

REXNORD CORP

(RXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rexnord : Declares Dividend on Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 05:06pm EST

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend to holders of the 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of $14.375 per share (which dividend corresponds to $0.71875 per depositary share), payable on May 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2019.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Rexnord Corporation as of the date of the release, and Rexnord Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the SEC for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REXNORD CORP
05:06pREXNORD : Declares Dividend on Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
BU
02/21REXNORD : to Participate in Gabelli & Company Pump, Valve & Water Systems Sympos..
BU
02/13REXNORD : to Participate in Barclays Industrial Select Conference
BU
01/30REXNORD : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30REXNORD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
01/30REXNORD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/30REXNORD : Reports Q3 FY2019 Financial Results and Increases FY2019 Operating Out..
BU
2018REXNORD : inks Adams to new 3-year deal
AQ
2018REXNORD CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018REXNORD : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 060 M
EBIT 2019 350 M
Net income 2019 16,0 M
Debt 2019 932 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 123,87
P/E ratio 2020 15,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 2 794 M
Chart REXNORD CORP
Duration : Period :
Rexnord Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXNORD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 32,1 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Alan Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul W. Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Mark W. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael D Troutman Chief Information Officer
John S. Stroup Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REXNORD CORP16.21%2 794
FANUC CORP14.71%33 659
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES21.40%33 533
ATLAS COPCO18.88%32 523
INGERSOLL-RAND15.71%25 563
PARKER HANNIFIN18.12%22 789
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.