Rexnord : Declares Dividend on Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) announced today that its Board of
Directors declared a quarterly dividend to holders of the 5.75% Series A
Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of $14.375 per share (which
dividend corresponds to $0.71875 per depositary share), payable on May
15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2019.
About Rexnord
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two
strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with
approximately 7,000 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control
platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified,
highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The
Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets
products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control
and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found
at www.rexnordcorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs,
plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future,
which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included
in this release are based upon information available to Rexnord
Corporation as of the date of the release, and Rexnord
Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking
statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future
performance, and actual results could differ materially from current
expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such
differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 as well as the Company’s annual,
quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from
time to time with the SEC for a further discussion of the factors and
risks associated with the business.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005449/en/