Rexnord : Reports Q3 FY2019 Financial Results and Increases FY2019 Operating Outlook
0
01/30/2019 | 04:21pm EST
Call scheduled for Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)
Third Quarter Highlights
Net sales were $485 million and increased 11% year over year (+6% core
sales(1), +7% acquisitions, -2% foreign currency
translation).
Net income from continuing operations was $53 million (diluted EPS of
$0.43), compared with $86 million (diluted EPS of $0.70) in the
year-ago quarter.
Net income(2) was $20 million (diluted EPS of $0.21),
including a $28 million loss from discontinued operations (primarily
due to the elimination of the cumulative foreign currency translation
adjustment upon completion of the sale of VAG), and compared with net
income(2) of $76 million (diluted EPS of $0.67) in the
year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EPS(1) increased 21% year over year and was $0.47
compared with $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 11% year over year and was
$103 million (21.3% of net sales) compared with $93 million (21.3% of
net sales) in last year's third quarter.
Net debt leverage ratio decreased to 2.3x.
Todd A. Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Net
sales grew 11% year over year in our third quarter as we delivered 6%
core growth and 11% Adjusted EBITDA growth while our increased free cash
flow puts us on a path to a leverage ratio of 2.1x at the end of our
fourth quarter. Our solid execution around mitigating tariffs and
inflation gives us confidence that we can deliver a record fiscal 2019,
and we believe that wrapping up the second phase of our Supply Chain
Optimization and Footprint Repositioning (“SCOFR”) program and
accelerating our DiRXN strategy positions us well heading into our
fiscal 2020.”
“Sales in our Process & Motion Control (“PMC”) platform grew 12% year
over year and 4% on a core basis while we built backlog in the quarter.
Overall market trends across the business continue to be broadly stable,
and we believe our Smart Condition Monitoring System ("SCMS") solution
for retrofit applications is going to be a nice growth opportunity for
us moving forward. We continue to stay disciplined in our approach to
simplifying the business, selectively pruning certain product/customer
combinations, in turn, reducing both complexity and costs while making
targeted investments to drive better growth.”
“Our Water Management platform posted another quarter of double-digit
core growth as we delivered 10% net sales growth with an Adjusted EBITDA
margin of 25.6%. We are successfully managing through a challenging
tariff situation while advancing several strategic initiatives that have
expanding runway as we head into our upcoming fiscal year, including our
connected products strategy. Demand from our North American
nonresidential construction markets has been robust and we continue to
feel good about overall demand growth as we head into the upcoming
construction season.”
(1)
Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" for a definition of this non-GAAP
metric, as well as the accompanying reconciliations to GAAP.
(2)
Reflects net loss/income attributable to Rexnord common stockholders.
Fiscal 2019 Outlook
Adams continued, “With one quarter left in our fiscal 2019, we’re
increasing our operating outlook to reflect our operational execution
and the progress of we’ve made on a number of strategic initiatives
throughout the year. Our revised outlook includes our net income from
continuing operations to be in a range of $169 million to $171 million
and our Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $437 million to $443
million. We are reiterating our outlook for free cash flow(1)
to exceed net income, which as a consequence of the earnings outlook,
would equate to a record year for free cash flow.”
(1)
Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" for a definition of this non-GAAP
metric, as well as the accompanying reconciliations to GAAP.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Segment Highlights
Process & Motion Control
Process & Motion Control net sales increased 12% year over year to $327
million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Core sales increased 4%,
our prior year acquisition of Centa contributed 10% and foreign currency
translation had an unfavorable impact of 2% year over year. The increase
in core sales is the result of favorable demand trends across the
majority of our served end markets.
PMC income from operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was $53
million, or 16.3% of net sales. Income from operations as a percentage
of net sales was consistent with the prior year as increased core sales
and RBS-led productivity gains were offset by investments in innovation
and market expansion initiatives and the relatively lower margins at
Centa.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the third quarter was $73 million.
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales also remained consistent
with the prior year at 22.3%.
Water Management (2)
Water Management net sales were $158 million in the third quarter of
fiscal 2019, an increase of 10%. The 10% increase in core growth is the
result of increased demand across North American building construction
end markets.
Water Management income from operations was $33 million for the third
quarter of fiscal 2019, or 20.9% of net sales. Income from operations as
a percentage of net sales increased by 110 basis points year over year
as a result of incremental sales and RBS-led productivity gains,
partially offset by investments in innovation and market expansion
initiatives.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the third quarter was $41 million or
25.6% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
increased by 10 basis points year over year.
(1)
Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" for a definition of this non-GAAP
metric, as well as the accompanying reconciliations to GAAP.
(2)
As a result of Rexnord's divestiture of the VAG business, its
operations continue to be reported as a discontinued operation and
therefore not included in this discussion.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by management in
comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe
that these financial measures are appropriate to enhance an overall
understanding of our underlying operating performance trends compared to
historical and prospective periods and our peers. Management also
believes that these measures are useful to investors in their analysis
of our results of operations and provide improved comparability between
fiscal periods as well as insight into the compliance with our debt
covenants. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in
isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated
in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the
reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly
comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP
financial measures presented above to our GAAP results has been provided
in the financial tables included in this press release.
Core Sales
Core sales excludes the impact of acquisitions (such as the Centa and
World Dryer acquisitions), divestitures, discontinued operations (such
as the VAG business) and foreign currency translation. Management
believes that core sales facilitates easier and more meaningful
comparison of our net sales performance with prior and future periods
and to our peers. We exclude the effect of acquisitions and divestitures
because the nature, size and number of acquisitions and divestitures can
vary dramatically from period to period and between us and our peers,
and can also obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of
long-term performance difficult. We exclude the effect of foreign
currency translation from this measure because the volatility of
currency translation is not under management's control.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (calculated on a
diluted basis) exclude actuarial gains and losses on pension and
postretirement benefit obligations, restructuring and other similar
charges, gains or losses on divestitures, discontinued operations (such
as VAG), gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, the impact of
acquisition-related fair value adjustments in connection with purchase
accounting, amortization of intangible assets, and other
non-operational, non-cash or non-recurring losses, net of their income
tax impact. The tax rates used to calculate adjusted net income and
adjusted earnings per share are based on a transaction specific basis.
We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are
useful in assessing our financial performance by excluding items that
are not indicative of our core operating performance or that may obscure
trends useful in evaluating our continuing results of operations. All
references to Net Income and EPS within this earnings release refer to
net income attributable to Rexnord common stockholders and net income
per diluted share attributable to Rexnord common stockholders,
respectively.
EBITDA
EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization. EBITDA is presented because it is an important
supplemental measure of performance and it is frequently used by
analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of
companies in our industry. EBITDA is also presented and compared by
analysts and investors in evaluating our ability to meet debt service
obligations. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA
differently. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under
GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from
operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to
net income as indicators of operating performance or any other measures
of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA is
calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and
taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring
cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a
measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the
business.
Adjusted EBITDA
“Adjusted EBITDA” is the term we use to describe EBITDA as defined and
adjusted in our credit agreement, which is net income, adjusted for the
items summarized in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial
Measures table below. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to show our
unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and therefore reflects our
financial performance based on operational factors, excluding
non-operational, non-cash or non-recurring losses or gains. In view of
our debt level, it is also provided to aid investors in understanding
our compliance with our debt covenants. Adjusted EBITDA is not a
presentation made in accordance with GAAP, and our use of the term
Adjusted EBITDA varies from others in our industry. This measure should
not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from
operations (as it relates to our two reportable segments, we adjust from
income from operations because “non-operating” expenses such as interest
and income taxes are not allocated to our segments and therefore net
income is not presented at the segment level) or any other performance
measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has important
limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in
isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported
under GAAP. For example, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) our
capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or
contractual commitments; (b) changes in, or cash requirements for, our
working capital needs; (c) the significant interest expenses, or the
cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments,
on our debt; (d) tax payments that represent a reduction in cash
available to us; (e) any cash requirements for the assets being
depreciated and amortized that may have to be replaced in the future; or
(f) the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we and
the lenders under our credit agreement may not consider indicative of
our ongoing operations. In particular, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA
allows us to add back certain non-cash, non-operating or non-recurring
charges that are deducted in calculating net income, even though these
are expenses that may recur, vary greatly and are difficult to predict
and can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to
short-term results.
In addition, certain of these expenses can represent the reduction of
cash that could be used for other corporate purposes. Further, although
not included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below, the measure
may at times allow us to add estimated cost savings and operating
synergies related to operational changes ranging from acquisitions to
dispositions to restructurings and/or exclude one-time transition
expenditures that we anticipate we will need to incur to realize cost
savings before such savings have occurred. Further, management and
various investors use the ratio of total debt less cash to Adjusted
EBITDA (which includes a full pro-forma last-twelve-month impact of
acquisitions), or "net debt leverage", as a measure of our financial
strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key
investment decisions and evaluating us against peers.
Free Cash Flow
We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures, and we use this metric in analyzing our ability to service
and repay our debt and to forecast future periods. However, this measure
does not represent funds available for investment or other discretionary
uses since it does not deduct cash used to service our debt.
About Rexnord
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two
strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with
approximately 7,000 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control
platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified,
highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The
Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets
products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control
and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found
at www.rexnordcorporation.com.
Conference Call Details
Rexnord will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2019 third quarter results
and provide a general business update. Rexnord President and CEO, Todd
Adams, and Senior Vice President and CFO, Mark Peterson, will co-host
the call. The conference call can be accessed via telephone as follows:
A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's
investor relations website. Please go to the website
(investors.rexnord.com) at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of
the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a
replay of the conference call will be available from 10:30 a.m. Eastern
Time, January 31, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 14,
2019. To access the replay, please dial 888-843-7419 (domestic) or
630-652-3042 (international). The passcode for the replay is: 4810
9131#. The replay will also be available as a webcast on Rexnord's
investor relations website.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs,
plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future,
which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included
in this release are based upon information available to Rexnord
Corporation as of the date of the release, and Rexnord Corporation
assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The
statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and
actual results could differ materially from current expectations.
Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please
refer to "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements" in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2018 as well as the Company's annual, quarterly and current
reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the
Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of the
factors and risks associated with the business.
Rexnord Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Millions, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Third Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net sales
$
485.0
$
436.7
$
1,513.4
$
1,333.7
Cost of sales
300.7
266.6
930.4
825.9
Gross profit
184.3
170.1
583.0
507.8
Selling, general and administrative expenses
102.4
94.3
323.8
286.0
Restructuring and other similar charges
2.6
3.2
9.4
8.3
Amortization of intangible assets
8.4
8.2
25.4
23.8
Income from operations
70.9
64.4
224.4
189.7
Non-operating expense:
Interest expense, net
(16.8
)
(18.5
)
(54.1
)
(58.5
)
Gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt
5.0
(11.9
)
5.0
(11.9
)
Other income, net
1.6
0.9
3.3
2.8
Income before income taxes
60.7
34.9
178.6
122.1
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
(9.1
)
51.0
(40.8
)
26.5
Equity method investment income
1.3
—
3.5
—
Net income from continuing operations
52.9
85.9
141.3
148.6
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(27.8
)
(4.3
)
(154.3
)
(10.7
)
Net income (loss)
25.1
81.6
(13.0
)
137.9
Non-controlling interest loss
(0.3
)
—
(0.1
)
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Rexnord
25.4
81.6
(12.9
)
137.9
Dividends on preferred stock
(5.8
)
(5.8
)
(17.4
)
(17.4
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Rexnord common stockholders
$
19.6
$
75.8
$
(30.3
)
$
120.5
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Rexnord common
stockholders:
Continuing operations
$
0.45
$
0.77
$
1.19
$
1.26
Discontinued operations
$
(0.27
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(1.48
)
$
(0.10
)
Net (loss) income
$
0.19
$
0.73
$
(0.29
)
$
1.16
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Rexnord common
stockholders:
Continuing operations
$
0.43
$
0.70
$
1.15
$
1.21
Discontinued operations
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(1.25
)
$
(0.09
)
Net (loss) income
$
0.21
$
0.67
$
(0.10
)
$
1.13
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
104,777
103,964
104,562
103,824
Diluted
123,045
122,017
123,335
122,363
Rexnord Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Third quarter ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
(in Millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Third Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Adjusted EBITDA
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net income (loss) attributable to Rexnord common stockholders
$
19.6
$
75.8
$
(30.3
)
$
120.5
Dividends on preferred stock
5.8
5.8
17.4
17.4
Non-controlling interest loss
(0.3
)
—
(0.1
)
—
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
27.8
4.3
154.3
10.7
Equity method investment income
(1.3
)
—
(3.5
)
—
Income tax provision (benefit)
9.1
(51.0
)
40.8
(26.5
)
Other income, net (1)
(1.6
)
(0.9
)
(3.3
)
(2.8
)
(Gain) loss on the extinguishment of debt
(5.0
)
11.9
(5.0
)
11.9
Interest expense, net
16.8
18.5
54.1
58.5
Income from operations
70.9
64.4
224.4
189.7
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
21.9
19.2
66.0
58.0
Restructuring and other similar charges
2.6
3.2
9.4
8.3
Acquisition related fair value adjustment
0.3
0.9
3.5
0.9
Stock-based compensation expense
5.7
5.0
17.3
15.5
Last-in first-out inventory adjustments
0.3
0.2
0.8
0.7
Other, net (2)
1.4
—
1.5
0.4
Subtotal of adjustments
32.2
28.5
98.5
83.8
Adjusted EBITDA
$
103.1
$
92.9
$
322.9
$
273.5
(1)
Other income, net for the periods indicated, consists primarily of
gains and losses from foreign currency transactions and the
non-service cost components of net periodic benefit credits
associated with our defined benefit plans. See "Management
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 for further information.
(2)
Other, net includes the gains and losses from sale of long-lived
assets, as well as, cash dividend received from equity method
investment.
Third Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net income (loss) attributable to Rexnord common stockholders
$
19.6
$
75.8
$
(30.3
)
$
120.5
Dividends on preferred stock
5.8
5.8
17.4
—
Non-controlling interest loss
(0.3
)
—
(0.1
)
—
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
27.8
4.3
154.3
10.7
Equity method investment income
(1.3
)
—
(3.5
)
—
(Gain) loss on the extinguishment of debt
(5.0
)
11.9
(5.0
)
11.9
Amortization of intangible assets
8.4
8.2
25.4
23.8
Restructuring and other similar charges
2.6
3.2
9.4
8.3
Supply chain optimization and footprint repositioning initiatives (3)
1.2
—
3.7
1.0
Acquisition related fair value adjustment
0.3
0.9
3.5
0.9
Other income, net (1)
(1.6
)
(0.9
)
(3.3
)
(2.8
)
Other, net (2)
1.4
—
1.5
0.4
Non-recurring U.S. Tax Reform adjustment
—
(54.8
)
—
(54.8
)
Tax effect on above items
(1.5
)
(7.3
)
(8.6
)
(14.1
)
Adjusted net income
$
57.4
$
47.1
$
164.4
$
105.8
GAAP diluted net income per share from continuing operations
$
0.43
$
0.70
$
1.15
$
1.21
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
0.47
$
0.39
$
1.33
$
1.00
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
GAAP basic weighted-average shares
104,777
103,964
104,562
103,824
Effect of dilutive equity awards
2,289
1,966
2,794
1,845
Adjustment for assumed conversion of preferred stock into common
stock
15,979
16,087
15,979
—
Adjusted diluted weighted-average shares
123,045
122,017
123,335
105,669
(1)
Other income, net for the periods indicated, consists primarily of
gains and losses from foreign currency transactions and the
non-service cost components of net periodic benefit credits
associated with our defined benefit plans. See "Management
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 for further information.
(2)
Other, net includes the gains and losses from sale of long-lived
assets, as well as, cash dividend received from equity method
investment.
(3)
Represents accelerated depreciation associated with our strategic
supply chain optimization and footprint repositioning initiatives.
Third Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Process & Motion Control
Water Management
Corporate
Process & Motion Control
Water Management
Corporate
Operating income (loss)
$
53.4
$
33.1
$
(15.6
)
$
47.9
$
28.5
$
(12.0
)
Operating margin
16.3
%
20.9
%
16.4
%
19.8
%
Depreciation and amortization
15.5
6.2
0.2
13.0
6.2
—
Restructuring and other similar charges
0.8
0.5
1.3
3.0
0.2
—
Acquisition related fair value adjustment
0.2
0.1
—
—
0.9
—
Stock-based compensation expense
1.5
0.5
3.7
1.3
0.8
2.9
Last-in first-out inventory adjustments
0.2
0.1
—
0.1
0.1
—
Other, net
1.4
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
73.0
$
40.5
$
(10.4
)
$
65.3
$
36.7
$
(9.1
)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
22.3
%
25.6
%
22.3
%
25.5
%
Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Process & Motion Control
Water Management
Corporate
Process & Motion Control
Water Management
Corporate
Operating income (loss)
$
159.7
$
110.9
$
(46.2
)
$
131.0
$
96.0
$
(37.3
)
Operating margin
15.8
%
21.9
%
14.9
%
21.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
46.9
18.6
0.5
40.4
17.6
—
Restructuring and other similar charges
5.5
0.9
3.0
7.7
0.6
—
Acquisition related fair value adjustment
3.4
0.1
—
—
0.9
—
Stock-based compensation expense
4.5
1.0
11.8
3.9
2.4
9.2
Last-in first-out inventory adjustments
0.7
0.1
—
0.3
0.4
—
Other, net
1.5
—
—
0.4
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
222.2
$
131.6
$
(30.9
)
$
183.7
$
117.9
$
(28.1
)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
22.0
%
26.0
%
20.9
%
26.0
%
Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cash provided by operating activities
$
145.3
$
121.9
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(26.5
)
(25.1
)
Free cash flow
$
118.8
$
96.8
Fiscal 2019 Earnings Outlook Reconciliation (1)
Earnings Guidance for
the Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2019
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Rexnord common
stockholders
$169 million to $171 million
Dividends on preferred stock
23
Provision for income taxes
60 to 64
Interest expense, net
71
Depreciation and amortization
88
Restructuring and other similar charges
12
Stock-based compensation expense
23
Gain on the extinguishment of debt
(5)
Equity method investment income
(4)
Adjusted EBITDA
$437 million to $443 million
(1)
Our outlook is based upon the extent of information available as of
the date of this filing regarding events and conditions that will
impact our future operating results for our fiscal year 2019. Our
actual results may be materially impacted by events for which
information is not available, such as asset impairments, purchase
accounting effects related to future acquisitions, future
restructuring actions, gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of
tangible and intangible assets, gains (losses) on debt
extinguishment, actuarial gains (losses) on our defined benefit
plans, and other gains (losses) related to events or conditions not
yet known. Consequently, we have not included incremental gains or
(losses) for these items in our forward-looking guidance since that
information is not reasonably available.
Rexnord Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in Millions)
(Unaudited)
Third Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net income (loss) attributable to Rexnord
$
25.4
$
81.6
$
(12.9
)
$
137.9
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(10.4
)
7.5
(47.0
)
41.6
Reclassification of foreign currency translation adjustments upon
sale of a business
19.7
—
19.7
—
Net change in unrealized losses on interest rate derivatives, net of
tax
0.3
0.7
4.3
3.6
Change in pension and postretirement defined benefit plans, net of
tax
(0.2
)
(0.4
)
—
(1.0
)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
9.4
7.8
(23.0
)
44.2
Non-controlling interest loss
(0.3
)
—
(0.1
)
—
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
34.5
$
89.4
$
(36.0
)
$
182.1
Rexnord Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Millions, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
297.1
$
193.2
Receivables, net
282.2
314.7
Inventories
339.4
304.1
Income tax receivable
8.7
17.5
Other current assets
39.1
37.9
Current assets held for sale
—
130.3
Total current assets
966.5
997.7
Property, plant and equipment, net
377.7
396.5
Intangible assets, net
500.5
530.9
Goodwill
1,277.3
1,276.1
Other assets
99.5
114.0
Non-current assets held for sale
—
108.5
Total assets
$
3,221.5
$
3,423.7
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of debt
$
1.4
$
3.9
Trade payables
168.4
189.9
Compensation and benefits
49.9
63.9
Current portion of pension and postretirement benefit obligations
3.9
4.0
Other current liabilities
113.3
127.4
Current liabilities held for sale
—
65.1
Total current liabilities
336.9
454.2
Long-term debt
1,311.0
1,352.1
Pension and postretirement benefit obligations
152.9
163.2
Deferred income taxes
137.1
149.3
Other liabilities
103.5
78.3
Non-current liabilities held for sale
—
13.8
Total liabilities
2,041.4
2,210.9
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; shares
issued and outstanding: 104,768,968 at December 31, 2018 and
104,179,037 at March 31, 2018
1.0
1.0
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
shares of 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
issued and outstanding: 402,500 at December 31, 2018 and March 31,
2018
0.0
0.0
Additional paid-in capital
1,286.9
1,277.8
Retained (deficit) earnings
(10.7
)
8.0
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(97.1
)
(74.1
)
Total Rexnord stockholders' equity
1,180.1
1,212.7
Non-controlling interest
—
0.1
Total stockholders' equity
1,180.1
1,212.8
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,221.5
$
3,423.7
Rexnord Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in Millions)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(13.0
)
$
137.9
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
44.7
40.5
Amortization of intangible assets
25.7
24.8
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1.2
1.4
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
(5.0
)
11.9
Non-cash discontinued operations asset impairment
126.0
—
Non-cash loss on sale of discontinued operations
19.7
—
Loss on dispositions of long-lived assets
0.3
0.4
Deferred income taxes
(19.1
)
(76.2
)
Other non-cash charges
5.1
3.0
Stock-based compensation expense
17.3
15.9
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
16.7
11.3
Inventories
(53.4
)
(26.0
)
Other assets
3.0
(6.3
)
Accounts payable
(21.0
)
(5.8
)
Accruals and other
(2.9
)
(10.9
)
Cash provided by operating activities
145.3
121.9
Investing activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(26.5
)
(25.1
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(2.0
)
(50.0
)
Proceeds from dispositions of long-lived assets
3.5
5.5
Cash dividend from equity method investment
1.3
—
Net proceeds from divestiture of discontinued operations
9.0
—
Cash used for investing activities
(14.7
)
(69.6
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings of debt
249.8
1,325.0
Repayments of debt
(272.7
)
(1,627.5
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
—
(9.0
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
6.6
3.3
Proceeds from financing lease obligations
—
5.8
Taxes withheld and paid on employees’ share-based payment awards
(3.2
)
(0.4
)
Payments of preferred stock dividends
(17.4
)
(17.4
)
Cash used for financing activities
(36.9
)
(320.2
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(14.2
)
12.6
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
79.5
(255.3
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
217.6
490.1
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period