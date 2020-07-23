Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rexnord Corporation    RXN

REXNORD CORPORATION

(RXN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rexnord : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 11:27am EDT

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.08 per share payable in cash on September 8, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 20, 2020.

About Rexnord
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Rexnord Corporation as of the date of the release, and Rexnord Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the SEC for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on REXNORD CORPORATION
11:27aREXNORD : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/15REXNORD : Schedules June Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference C..
BU
06/02REXNORD : to Participate in Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit
BU
05/20REXNORD CORPORATION : Launches New Corporate Social Responsibility Website and R..
BU
05/19REXNORD CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18REXNORD : to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2020 Industrials & Basic Ma..
BU
05/13REXNORD : Q4 2020 Presentation
PU
05/12REXNORD : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/12REXNORD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05/12REXNORD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 954 M - -
Net income 2021 192 M - -
Net Debt 2021 595 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 3 593 M 3 593 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart REXNORD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rexnord Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXNORD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 33,45 $
Last Close Price 30,01 $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Alan Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul W. Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Mark W. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael D Troutman Chief Information Officer
John S. Stroup Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REXNORD CORPORATION-8.00%3 593
ATLAS COPCO AB10.49%54 452
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.07%43 662
FANUC CORPORATION2.41%37 273
SANDVIK AB-6.79%24 139
FORTIVE CORPORATION-6.36%24 103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group