Rexnord : Zurn Pledges $1 Million of Hygienic Product to Healthcare Facilities in Fight Against COVID-19

Zurn Industries, LLC, a Rexnord Company, pledges one million dollars in hygienic product donations to qualifying healthcare facilities currently addressing COVID-19. These products help improve hygiene by reducing the transfer of pathogens from surfaces or objects.

“Zurn’s vision has always been to provide the safest and most efficient water solutions to protect human health and the environment,” says Craig Wehr, President of Zurn. “Donating this product to healthcare facilities will allow them to increase hygiene with touchless, sensor-operated products, support CDC recommendations for handwashing in a Wet-Scrub-Rinse-Dry (WSRD) fashion and, hopefully, decrease the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We all must do our part during this pandemic, and Zurn will continue to provide support for our employees, customers, and communities.”

The bundle of products in the donation helps healthcare facilities upgrade to a touchless environment. The products include sensor-operated handwashing faucets and soap dispensers, sensor-operated flush valves, a select group of sinks made with CuVerro® Antimicrobial Copper-Nickel alloy surfaces, and hand dryers.

Healthcare facilities administrators in the United States and Canada can go to zurn.com/hygienic-solutions to learn more and complete a form to apply for donations. For non-healthcare, commercial facilities interested in converting their hand-operated plumbing products to touchless models, as well as paper hand drying to touchless hand dryers, they can visit the same website page to learn more about Zurn’s hygienic touchless restroom solutions.

Zurn Industries, LLC, a Rexnord Company, is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, healthcare and industrial markets. Zurn offers the largest breadth of engineered water solutions, including a wide spectrum of sustainable plumbing products. Zurn delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications that enhance any building’s environment. For more information, visit Zurn.com.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,700 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.

