REXNORD CORPORATION

(RXN)
Rexnord : to Participate in Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

10/31/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) today announced that it will participate in the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago in Chicago, IL on November 5, 2019.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Rexnord Corporation as of the date of the release, and Rexnord Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 067 M
EBIT 2020 377 M
Net income 2020 212 M
Debt 2020 763 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
EV / Sales2021 1,79x
Capitalization 3 097 M
Chart REXNORD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rexnord Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REXNORD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 30,73  $
Last Close Price 29,25  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Alan Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul W. Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Mark W. Peterson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Michael D Troutman Chief Information Officer
John S. Stroup Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REXNORD CORPORATION27.45%3 097
ATLAS COPCO AB62.52%41 237
FANUC CORPORATION33.41%37 797
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES26.93%35 183
INGERSOLL-RAND40.07%30 618
PARKER HANNIFIN30.05%24 922
