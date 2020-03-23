Log in
03/23 02:24:18 pm
19.385 USD   -7.69%
01:58pREXNORD : to Participate in Baird Sponsored Conference Call
BU
02/21REXNORD : to Participate in G.research Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium
BU
02/20REXNORD CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Rexnord : to Participate in Baird Sponsored Conference Call

03/23/2020 | 01:58pm EDT

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Adams and Chief Financial Officer Mark Peterson will be participating in an investor conference call sponsored by Baird on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). For access to the call please email Emily Schweitz at ESchweitz@rwbaird.com for the call information. All investors will be given access to the call. A link to the call recording will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s investor website at https://investors.rexnordcorporation.com following the call.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,700 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Rexnord Corporation as of the date of the release, and Rexnord Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.


© Business Wire 2020
