RF Industries Announces 35th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/08/2019 | 04:02pm EST

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ: RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share.

The quarterly cash dividend is payable on April 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2019.

Cash dividends are made at the discretion of the Board of Directors, subject to applicable laws, and depend on a number of factors, including the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements, plans for future acquisitions, contractual restrictions, general business conditions, and other factors considered relevant by the board.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectorscoaxial cableswire harnessesfiber optic cables and custom cabling. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with operations in New York and Connecticut. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Contacts: 

RF Industries
Mark Turfler 
SVP/CFO 
(858) 549 6340 
rfi@rfindustries.com 

MKR Group Inc.
Todd Kehrli
Analyst/Investor Contact 
(323) 468-2300 
rfil@mkr-group.com

RFIL logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
