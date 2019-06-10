Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RF Industries, Ltd.    RFIL

RF INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(RFIL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RF Industries Sets Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call for Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ: RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2019 on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, after the close of the market.

RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on June 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. EDT) to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results. To access the live call, dial 800-347-6311 (US and Canada) or 323-794-2094 (International). The conference ID is 9067883.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 844-512-2921 (US and Canada) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay conference ID is 9067883.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables and custom cabling. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with operations in New York and Connecticut. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries

Mark Turfler

SVP/CFO

(858) 549-6340

rfi@rfindustries.com

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Analyst/Investor Contact

(323) 468-2300

rfil@mkr-group.com

Disclaimer

RF Industries Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 00:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RF INDUSTRIES, LTD.
08:13pRF INDUSTRIES SETS SECOND QUARTER FI : 30 pm edt
PU
04:02pRF Industries Announces 36th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
06/03RF INDUSTRIES SETS SECOND QUARTER FI : 30 pm edt
GL
04/30RF Industries Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2019
GL
03/28RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/12R F INDUSTRIES LTD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
03/12R F INDUSTRIES LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
03/12RF Industries Reports Sales Growth of 34% and Net Income Growth of 41% in Fir..
GL
03/12RF INDUSTRIES : Agrees to Acquire Connectivity Solutions Manufacturer C Enterpri..
AQ
03/11R F INDUSTRIES LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Chart RF INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
RF Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RF INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Dawson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marvin H. Fink Chairman
Mark Turfler Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
William L. Reynolds Independent Director
Howard F. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RF INDUSTRIES, LTD.3.31%73
TE CONNECTIVITY20.20%28 721
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-67.65%28 364
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%4 740
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-2.27%4 517
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%4 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About