Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RGC Resources Inc.    RGCO

RGC RESOURCES INC. (RGCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RGC Resources Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 05:01pm EST

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announces election of Directors at its shareholders meeting held on February 4, 2019.  Shareholders approved the election of Abney S. Boxley, III, President – East Region, Summit Materials, S. Frank Smith, retired Consultant and Vice President – Industrial Sales, Alpha Coal Sales Company, LLC, and John B. Williamson, III, Chairman of the Board, RGC Resources, Inc. for three-year terms.  Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Brown Edwards and Company L.L.P. as auditors for fiscal 2019.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors, following the annual shareholders meeting, John B. Williamson, III was elected Chairman of the Board and John S. D’Orazio was elected President and CEO of RGC Resources, Inc.  The following senior officers were also elected:   Paul W. Nester, Vice President, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer, and Robert L. Wells, II, Vice President and Chief Information Officer for RGC Resources, Inc. and Paul W. Nester, President, Carl J. Shockley, Jr., Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Robert L. Wells, II, Vice President, Customer Service for Roanoke Gas Company.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to approximately 60,000 customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements.  In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.     

Contact:         John S. D’Orazio
                       President and CEO
Telephone:     (540) 777-3831


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RGC RESOURCES INC.
05:01pRGC Resources Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting
GL
05:01pRGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings
GL
01/22RGC Resources, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
GL
01/04RGC RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
2018RGC RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
2018RGC RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
2018RGC RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
2018RGC RESOURCES : Raises Annual Dividend 6.5% to $0.66 Per Share
AQ
2018RGC Resources, Inc. Raises Annual Dividend 6.5% to $0.66 Per Share
GL
2018RGC Resources, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 67,6 M
EBIT 2019 12,3 M
Net income 2019 8,20 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 27,75
P/E ratio 2020 26,20
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,24x
Capitalization 227 M
Chart RGC RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
RGC Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RGC RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. D'Orazio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Williamson Chairman
Paul W. Nester Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Robert L. Wells Vice President-Information Technology
Abney S. Boxley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RGC RESOURCES INC.-5.54%227
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.5.56%33 531
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD8.37%10 656
UGI CORP6.95%9 920
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD-1.93%8 702
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD0.60%8 541
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.