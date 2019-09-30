Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RGC Resources Inc.    RGCO

RGC RESOURCES INC.

(RGCO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/30 04:00:00 pm
29.24 USD   -2.21%
05:01pRGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/16EQM stops some work on WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe
RE
07/31RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

ROANOKE, Va., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO), at its meeting on September 30, 2019, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2019. This is the Company’s 302nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Contact:Paul W. Nester
 Vice President and CFO
Telephone:540-777-3837

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RGC RESOURCES INC.
05:01pRGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/16EQM stops some work on WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe
RE
08/07RGC RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/06RGC RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/01RGC RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/31RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings
GL
07/26RGC RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/23RGC Resources, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
GL
07/01RGC Resources' Roanoke Gas Subsidiary Receives Rate Case Staff Recommendation..
GL
06/20RGC RESOURCES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68,8 M
EBIT 2019 11,8 M
Net income 2019 8,60 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,37x
Capitalization 241 M
Chart RGC RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
RGC Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RGC RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,00  $
Last Close Price 29,90  $
Spread / Highest target 0,33%
Spread / Average Target 0,33%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. D'Orazio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Williamson Chairman
Paul W. Nester Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Robert L. Wells Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Abney S. Boxley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RGC RESOURCES INC.-0.20%241
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-5.93%33 034
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED15.95%11 776
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED24.60%11 121
ITALGAS SPA17.85%5 216
ONE GAS INC19.66%5 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group