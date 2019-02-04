RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings
0
02/04/2019 | 05:01pm EST
ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $2,434,162 or $0.30 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This compares to consolidated earnings of $2,059,462 or $0.28 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. CEO John D’Orazio stated, “We continue to see earnings growth from improved utility margins associated with the Company’s infrastructure replacement programs and customer growth as well as the investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline.”
Earnings for the twelve months ending December 31, 2018 were $7,671,905 or $0.98 per share compared to $6,060,109 or $0.84 per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. D’Orazio attributed the increase in trailing twelve-month net income to improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs, increased gas volumes attributed to customer growth, and the investment in the MVP.
RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.
From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.
Summary financial statements for the first quarter and twelve months are as follows:
RGC Resources,Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
$
21,216,747
$
18,756,051
$
67,995,432
$
62,264,336
Operating expenses
17,952,525
15,111,560
56,905,194
50,540,988
Operating income
3,264,222
3,644,491
11,090,238
11,723,348
Equity in earnings of MVP
563,049
148,811
1,352,769
485,917
Other income (expense), net
125,886
14,501
356,253
(509,056
)
Interest expense
816,782
612,645
2,665,702
2,071,378
Income before income taxes
3,136,375
3,195,158
10,133,558
9,628,831
Income tax expense
702,213
1,135,696
2,461,653
3,568,722
Net income
$
2,434,162
$
2,059,462
$
7,671,905
$
6,060,109
Net earnings per share of common stock:
Basic
$
0.30
$
0.28
$
0.98
$
0.84
Diluted
$
0.30
$
0.28
$
0.97
$
0.83
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.1650
$
0.1550
$
0.6300
$
0.5900
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: