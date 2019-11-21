Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RGC Resources, Inc.    RGCO

RGC RESOURCES, INC.

(RGCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RGC Resources, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 05:00pm EST

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:  RGCO) will host its quarterly conference call and webcast to review the results of its fiscal fourth quarter and 2019 fiscal year on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. eastern time.  Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company website on the Investor & Financial Information page at https://www.rgcresources.com/investor-financial-information/.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-800-261-3225 and entering conference identification number 7773810.  An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at https://www.rgcresources.com/investor-financial-information/.   

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements.  In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.  Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Contact:
Paul W. Nester
Vice President and CFO
Telephone: 540-777-3837


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RGC RESOURCES, INC.
05:00pRGC Resources, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
GL
11/18RGC RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
11/15RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Record Earnings
GL
09/30RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/16EQM stops some work on WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe
RE
08/07RGC RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/06RGC RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/01RGC RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/31RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings
GL
07/26RGC RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72,0 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 3,21x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,09x
Capitalization 231 M
Chart RGC RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
RGC Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RGC RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,00  $
Last Close Price 28,70  $
Spread / Highest target 4,53%
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. D'Orazio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Williamson Chairman
Paul W. Nester Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Robert L. Wells Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Abney S. Boxley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RGC RESOURCES, INC.-4.21%231
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-6.67%32 699
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED42.12%12 561
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED22.89%12 352
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-17.03%7 601
ITALGAS SPA15.05%5 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group