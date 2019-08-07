RH :  RH Introduces RH Beach House

Inspired by the World’s Iconic Seaside Destinations, New Concept Debuts with Dedicated Source Book Showcasing Distinctive New Collections by Acclaimed Global Designers That Create a Seamless Expression of Indoors and Out

RH (NYSE: RH) announces the unveiling of RH Beach House, a highly curated concept inspired by the world’s iconic seascapes that introduces over 100 collections reflecting the brand’s distinctive point of view on coastal living. From Malibu to Mykonos, Sydney to St. Barts, RH Beach House is defined by its modern, contemporary and global influences, and debuts with a dedicated print and digital Source Book, which can be viewed at RHBeachHouse.com.

RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman commented, “Our vision was to reimagine the conventional beach aesthetic with a fresh point of view and elevated sense of taste and style. RH Beach House represents our quest to integrate the talent and ideas of the most forward-thinking people in our industry – inspiring a new and evolving way to live.”

The assortment of furniture, lighting, textiles and décor is the result of the brand’s creative partnerships with a select group of acclaimed international designers. Timeless silhouettes, organic forms and luxe natural materials layer with rich texture, earthen hues and stunning statement pieces to create a seamless expression of indoors and out.

First-time collaborations have yielded three modular sofa collections handmade in Italy – Navone by Paola Navone (Milan), a casual, streamlined design with relaxed details that reflect the celebrated designer’s eclectic ethos; Lugano by Jan te Lintelo (The Netherlands), with broad track arms and low-slung proportions that speak to comfortable, clean-lined modernism; and Costera by Jason Chauncey (Los Angeles), featuring sculptural tapered arms, a contoured profile and deep, loose cushions.

Spanning living, dining, bed and bath, Luay Al-Rawi’s (Amsterdam) Live Edge, Waterfall and Sled collections are rendered in solid European oak, with the wood undergoing a revolutionary high-heat finishing process – Oak Brûlé – that results in distinctive cracking and a deep caramelized color. The Dutch designer also introduces the Bolinas Metal & Peroba collection, a 1940s French-inspired design where massive reclaimed timbers are juxtaposed with thin sheets of steel and hand-finished with dramatic beveling; and Cabrera Concrete, a tribute to the bold geometric forms of the mid-20th century International Style.

Among RH Beach House’s other highlights are Kasar by Todd and Jason Song, a rustic collection of tables that reflect the spare forms and timeworn appeal of primitive Indonesian furniture; Anaya, distressed cabinets with open latticework – also from the Beijing-based brothers – that recall a British colonial influence; Trembesi by Timothy Oulton (London), who looks to the influence of traditional African carvings on early 20th century French design for a collection of striking handcrafted tables; and the Solano Dining Table, featuring a monolithic concrete slab that plays counterpoint to a reclaimed teak base. A collection of distinctive item seating references American and European modernist designs handwoven of rope, rattan and seagrass, as well as leather.

Subtly evoking sand, sky and sea, new pillow collections include Belgian Linen & Wool Factory Stripe from Raymond Libeert of Libeco (Flanders), a turn-of-the-century industrial design masterfully reimagined with a sumptuous hand; Belgian Linen & Cotton Textured Stripe from Libeco, combining the rich tonal variations and softness of Europe’s heritage textiles with a contemporary sensibility; Azulina Home’s (Medellín) Marled Stripe, handcrafted in Colombia by fourth-generation artisans with locally sourced wool and pure cotton twill; and Handwoven Mélange Flatweave, featuring dimensional, labyrinth-like patterns based on ancient rug motifs.

Lighting makes a sculptural statement with a range of new pendants – Montauk, handwoven of blackened rattan in sphere and teardrop forms that pay homage to Scandinavian simplicity; Indonesian Fishing Basket, inspired by traditional fishing traps from the island nation; Panama, an organic interpretation of a classic Machine Age design handcrafted of water hyacinth leaves; and Cabrillo, where translucent, grandly-scaled wire domes create an ethereal play on light and shadows.

Select RH Outdoor collections from internationally renowned designers Piet Boon (Amsterdam) and Mario Ruiz (Barcelona) are introduced in natural teak finishes, while designs from Nicholas and Harrison Condos (Sydney) appear in premium slate aluminum. New art from the General Public for RH collection – featuring works from emerging and established painters across the globe – is also showcased in the RH Beach House Source Book. General Public is a first-of-its-kind art curation and publishing company founded by award-winning actress and artist, Portia de Rossi.

ABOUT RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, source books and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBeachHouse.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTEEN.com, and Waterworks.com.

