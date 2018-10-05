Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RH : STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of RH on Behalf of Stockholders - RH

10/05/2018 | 03:10am CEST

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating RH (NYSE: RH) (''RH'' or the ''Company'') on behalf of the Company's current stockholders.

In 2017, an investor class action complaint was filed against the Company in federal court on behalf of certain purchasers of RH's common stock. Among other things, the shareholder complaint alleges that RH and certain of the Company's senior executive officers violated the federal securities laws by making a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors concerning the Company's launch of RH Modern. In February 2018, the federal court presiding over the litigation denied defendants' motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against RH and certain senior executive officers.

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating whether the members of RH's Board of Directors failed to properly fulfill their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above.

Current RH stockholders who purchased their shares prior to March 1, 2015 and who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740 or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com. Additional information about this investigation may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/rh/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 - 1740
(888) 715 - 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC


© Accesswire 2018
