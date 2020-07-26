FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT :: PROFIT GUIDANCE

RH PETROGAS LIMITED

PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR THE UNAUDITED SECOND QUARTER AND HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of RH Petrogas Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that following a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the second quarter ("2Q 2020") and half year financial period ended 30 June 2020 ("1H 2020"), the Group is expected to record a higher loss for 2Q 2020 as compared to the loss reported for the corresponding quarter in 2019. Consequently, the Group is also expected to record a loss for 1H 2020, as compared to a profit for the corresponding half year period in 2019.

The expected loss in 2Q 2020 is mainly attributable to lower revenue recognised by the Group as a result of significantly lower realised oil price which averaged around US$28 per barrel for the quarter, a drop of approximately 59% as compared to the average realised oil price of US$69 per barrel reported for the corresponding quarter in 2019. The oil markets experienced unprecedented volatility during the quarter, with Brent crude oil prices crashing to a 21-year low of around US$9 per barrel in late April before recovering to around US$43 per barrel towards late June.

Notwithstanding the above, the Group is expected to generate positive EBITDAX(1) and net cash flows from operations in 1H 2020. Details of the Group's financial performance for 2Q 2020 and 1H 2020 will be disclosed when the Company announces its unaudited consolidated financial results for the period ended 30 June 2020 on or before 14 August 2020.

In the meantime, the Board wishes to advise shareholders of the Company and investors to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

26 July 2020