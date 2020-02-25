RH PetroGas : UPDATE ON THE COMPANY'S OIL AND GAS RESERVES AND RESOURCES FOLLOWING AN INDEPENDENT AUDIT
02/25/2020 | 09:10am EST
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 25, 2020 17:52
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
UPDATE ON THE COMPANY'S OIL AND GAS RESERVES AND RESOURCES FOLLOWING AN INDEPENDENT AUDIT
Announcement Reference
SG200225OTHR7H3B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Chang Cheng-Hsing Francis
Designation
Group CEO & Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachments.
Attachments
Announcement (Size: 373,333 bytes)
Basin And Island QPR (Size: 1,715,904 bytes)
Disclaimer
RH Petrogas Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 14:09:08 UTC
Latest news on RH PETROGAS LIMITED
Sales 2016
-
EBIT 2016
-
Net income 2016
-
Debt 2016
-
Yield 2016
-
P/E ratio 2016
-
P/E ratio 2017
-
Capi. / Sales2016
-
Capi. / Sales2017
-
Capitalization
16,9 M
Chart RH PETROGAS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price
0,02
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.