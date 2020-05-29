Log in
RHB Bank

RHB BANK

(RHBBANK)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RHB Bank : Net Profit Declines on Higher Allowances for Credit Losses

05/29/2020 | 02:04am EDT

By Chester Tay

RHB Bank Bhd.'s first-quarter net profit fell 9.4% due to higher allowances for credit losses and lower nonfunding income.

Net profit fell to 570.9 million ringgit ($131.2 million), while net interest income rose 1.6% to MYR894.5 million, the lender said Friday.

Separately, RHB's managing director, Khairussaleh Ramli, said it is still early days for the management to evaluate the full extent of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on its business.

"We can expect our financial performance to be affected in this financial year. However, we are confident that our healthy liquidity position and strong capital base will help us steer through these challenging times," he said.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 6 943 M 1 597 M 1 597 M
Net income 2020 2 260 M 520 M 520 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,30x
Yield 2020 6,25%
Capitalization 19 008 M 4 373 M 4 374 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 14 345
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart RHB BANK
Duration : Period :
RHB Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHB BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,46 MYR
Last Close Price 4,74 MYR
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khairussaleh bin Ramli Group CEO, Director & Group Managing Director
Azlan bin Mohammed Zainol Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ming Liang Chong Chief Operations Officer
Tuan Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar Group Chief Financial Officer
Rohan Krishnalingam Group Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHB BANK-17.99%4 373
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.36%308 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.17%248 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.24%225 392
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.17%197 406
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 180
