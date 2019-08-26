Log in
RHB BANK BHD : 2Q Net Profit Rose 7.9%
DJ
RHB Bank Bhd : 2Q Net Profit Rose 7.9%

08/26/2019 | 02:29am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--RHB Bank Bhd. (1066.KU) said its net profit for the second quarter climbed 7.9%, supported by higher other operating income and income from its Islamic banking business.

Net profit for the period rose to 615.4 million ringgit ($146.8 million) from MYR570.3 million a year ago, Malaysia's fourth-largest lender by assets said Monday.

Revenue jumped 12% from a year earlier to MYR3.42 billion, the bank said.

RHB said the banking industry's loans are projected to grow by a mid-single-digit percent in 2019 due to a resilient household sector.

The central bank's overnight policy rate is likely to remain at 3.0% this year, it said, despite risks of a further reduction.

RHB said it expects the Malaysian economy to grow 4.5% this year, slowing from last year's 4.7% expansion, as U.S.-China trade tensions continue to weigh on the country's exports.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

