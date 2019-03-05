Log in
RHB Bank Bhd : Aabar Investments Selling Part of Stake in Malaysia's RHB Bank

0
03/05/2019 | 07:30pm EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia-- Aabar Investments PJS, a unit of Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Co., is selling part of its stake in Malaysia's fourth largest lender RHB Bank Bhd. (1066.KU) for up to 1.06 billion ringgit ($260 million), according to two financial sources with direct knowledge of the sale.

Aabar is selling the 191 million shares, a 4.76% stake, at an indicative price range of between MYR5.43 and MYR5.54 per share in block to both local and foreign funds, according to the sources. The price range was a discount of between 3% and 4.9% to RHB's shares closing price of MYR5.71 prior to the launch of the shares sale by Aabar on Tuesday evening.

Officials at Mubadala and RHB Bank didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Refinitiv data, Mubadala, through Aabar, holds a 14.75% stake in RHB. The sale will cut Aabar's equity interest in the Malaysian bank to 9.99%.

The sale comes almost a week after RHB announced a 22.9% on-year jump in its fourth quarter net profit to MYR565.43 million, mainly driven by higher net interest income, an improved Islamic banking business and a lower allowance for credit losses on financial assets.

Shares of RHB have climbed 7.9% year-to-date, outperforming the local benchmark stock index's 0.3% drop.

-- Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 7 061 M
EBIT 2019 3 492 M
Net income 2019 2 421 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 9,45
P/E ratio 2020 8,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,06x
Capitalization 22 817 M
Chart RHB BANK BHD
Duration : Period :
RHB Bank Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,16  MYR
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khairussaleh bin Ramli Group CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
Azlan bin Mohammed Zainol Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rohan Krishnalingam Group Chief Operations Officer
Tuan Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar Group Chief Financial Officer
Leong Huat Ong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHB BANK BHD5 599
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.98%341 929
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.78%302 206
BANK OF AMERICA18.95%283 098
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%240 092
WELLS FARGO8.57%227 608
