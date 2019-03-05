RHB Bank Bhd : Aabar Investments Selling Part of Stake in Malaysia's RHB Bank

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia-- Aabar Investments PJS, a unit of Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Co., is selling part of its stake in Malaysia's fourth largest lender RHB Bank Bhd. (1066.KU) for up to 1.06 billion ringgit ($260 million), according to two financial sources with direct knowledge of the sale.

Aabar is selling the 191 million shares, a 4.76% stake, at an indicative price range of between MYR5.43 and MYR5.54 per share in block to both local and foreign funds, according to the sources. The price range was a discount of between 3% and 4.9% to RHB's shares closing price of MYR5.71 prior to the launch of the shares sale by Aabar on Tuesday evening.

Officials at Mubadala and RHB Bank didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Refinitiv data, Mubadala, through Aabar, holds a 14.75% stake in RHB. The sale will cut Aabar's equity interest in the Malaysian bank to 9.99%.

The sale comes almost a week after RHB announced a 22.9% on-year jump in its fourth quarter net profit to MYR565.43 million, mainly driven by higher net interest income, an improved Islamic banking business and a lower allowance for credit losses on financial assets.

Shares of RHB have climbed 7.9% year-to-date, outperforming the local benchmark stock index's 0.3% drop.

-- Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com