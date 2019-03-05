Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  RHB Bank Bhd    RHBC   MYL1066OO009

RHB BANK BHD

(RHBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RHB Bank Bhd : Aabar Investments Selling Part of Stake in Malaysia's RHB Bank -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 10:47pm EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Aabar Investments PJS, a unit of Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Co., is selling part of its stake in Malaysia's fourth largest lender RHB Bank Bhd. (1066.KU) for up to 1.06 billion ringgit ($260 million), according to two financial sources with direct knowledge of the sale.

Aabar is selling the 191 million shares, a 4.76% stake, at an indicative price range of between MYR5.43 and MYR5.54 per share in block to both local and foreign funds, according to the sources. The price range was a discount of between 3% and 4.9% to RHB's shares closing price of MYR5.71 prior to the launch of the shares sale by Aabar on Tuesday evening.

"We are not in a position to comment on transactions conducted by our shareholders," a RHB spokeswoman said in an email response to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Mubadala didn't respond to the request for comment.

According to Refinitiv data, Mubadala, through Aabar, holds a 14.75% stake in RHB. The sale will cut Aabar's equity interest in the Malaysian bank to 9.99%.

The sale comes almost a week after RHB announced a 22.9% on-year jump in its fourth quarter net profit to MYR565.43 million, mainly driven by higher net interest income, an improved Islamic banking business and a lower allowance for credit losses on financial assets.

Shares of RHB dropped 3.2% to MYR5.53 Wednesday morning following the news, underperforming the local benchmark stock index's 0.04% increase.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RHB BANK BHD
10:47pRHB BANK BHD : Aabar Investments Selling Part of Stake in Malaysia's RHB Bank --..
DJ
07:30pRHB BANK BHD : Aabar Investments Selling Part of Stake in Malaysia's RHB Bank
DJ
03/01RHB BANK BHD : Malaysia`s RHB goes live on Murex MX.3
AQ
02/28RHB BANK BHD : 4Q net profit up 23% on-year at RM565m
AQ
02/27RHB BANK BHD : Malaysia's RHB Bank 4Q Net Profit Rose 22.9 % on Year
DJ
02/04RHB BANK BHD : names new CEO for Cambodia business
AQ
2018RHB BANK BHD : BSN, Bank of China offer lowest lending rates
AQ
2018RHB BANK BHD : posts 18.4% jump in Q3 net profit
AQ
2018RHB BANK BHD : 3Q Net Profit Up 18.4% From a Year Earlier
DJ
2018RHB BANK BHD : gets Vietnam govt nod to buy 51% stake in Vietnam Securities
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 7 061 M
EBIT 2019 3 492 M
Net income 2019 2 421 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 9,45
P/E ratio 2020 8,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,06x
Capitalization 22 817 M
Chart RHB BANK BHD
Duration : Period :
RHB Bank Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,16  MYR
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khairussaleh bin Ramli Group CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
Azlan bin Mohammed Zainol Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rohan Krishnalingam Group Chief Operations Officer
Tuan Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar Group Chief Financial Officer
Leong Huat Ong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHB BANK BHD5 599
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.73%341 929
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.78%302 206
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%283 098
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%240 092
WELLS FARGO8.75%227 608
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.