RHB Bank Bhd : Aabar Investments Selling Part of Stake in Malaysia's RHB Bank -- Update

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Aabar Investments PJS, a unit of Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Co., is selling part of its stake in Malaysia's fourth largest lender RHB Bank Bhd. (1066.KU) for up to 1.06 billion ringgit ($260 million), according to two financial sources with direct knowledge of the sale.

Aabar is selling the 191 million shares, a 4.76% stake, at an indicative price range of between MYR5.43 and MYR5.54 per share in block to both local and foreign funds, according to the sources. The price range was a discount of between 3% and 4.9% to RHB's shares closing price of MYR5.71 prior to the launch of the shares sale by Aabar on Tuesday evening.

"We are not in a position to comment on transactions conducted by our shareholders," a RHB spokeswoman said in an email response to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Mubadala didn't respond to the request for comment.

According to Refinitiv data, Mubadala, through Aabar, holds a 14.75% stake in RHB. The sale will cut Aabar's equity interest in the Malaysian bank to 9.99%.

The sale comes almost a week after RHB announced a 22.9% on-year jump in its fourth quarter net profit to MYR565.43 million, mainly driven by higher net interest income, an improved Islamic banking business and a lower allowance for credit losses on financial assets.

Shares of RHB dropped 3.2% to MYR5.53 Wednesday morning following the news, underperforming the local benchmark stock index's 0.04% increase.

