RHB Bank Bhd : Malaysia's RHB Bank 4Q Net Profit Rose 22.9 % on Year

02/27/2019 | 12:41am EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--RHB Bank Bhd. (1066.KU), Malaysia's fourth-largest lender by assets, on Wednesday said its net profit for the fourth quarter rose 22.9 % on-year, mainly driven by higher net interest income, better Islamic banking business and lower allowance for credit losses on financial assets.

Net profit for the October-December period climbed to 565.43 million ringgit (US$139 million) from MYR460.08 million in the same period a year ago, according to its financial statement in a local stock exchange filing. The result was lower than the MYR630 million net profit mean estimate polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 7.7% to MYR3.31 billion during the quarter from MYR3.07 billion a year ago, it said.

Moving forward, RHB Bank said the overall banking sector's loans are expected to grow between 5% and 5.5% this year, supported both by the consumer and business segments.

Nevertheless, RHB said it "remains cautious in its business approach, with a view to continue to invest resources in relevant areas for long term growth opportunities" against the backdrop of challenging environment.

Shares of RHB were unchanged at midday break. They were at MYR5.59 prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 6 702 M
EBIT 2018 3 157 M
Net income 2018 2 255 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,11%
P/E ratio 2018 10,00
P/E ratio 2019 9,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capitalization 22 416 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,95  MYR
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khairussaleh bin Ramli Group CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
Azlan bin Mohammed Zainol Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rohan Krishnalingam Group Chief Operations Officer
Tuan Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar Group Chief Financial Officer
Leong Huat Ong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHB BANK BHD5 506
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.69%352 826
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.53%305 672
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%283 020
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.86%245 016
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 762
