RHB Bank Bhd : Malaysia's RHB Bank 4Q Net Profit Rose 22.9 % on Year

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--RHB Bank Bhd. (1066.KU), Malaysia's fourth-largest lender by assets, on Wednesday said its net profit for the fourth quarter rose 22.9 % on-year, mainly driven by higher net interest income, better Islamic banking business and lower allowance for credit losses on financial assets.

Net profit for the October-December period climbed to 565.43 million ringgit (US$139 million) from MYR460.08 million in the same period a year ago, according to its financial statement in a local stock exchange filing. The result was lower than the MYR630 million net profit mean estimate polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 7.7% to MYR3.31 billion during the quarter from MYR3.07 billion a year ago, it said.

Moving forward, RHB Bank said the overall banking sector's loans are expected to grow between 5% and 5.5% this year, supported both by the consumer and business segments.

Nevertheless, RHB said it "remains cautious in its business approach, with a view to continue to invest resources in relevant areas for long term growth opportunities" against the backdrop of challenging environment.

Shares of RHB were unchanged at midday break. They were at MYR5.59 prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com