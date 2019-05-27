RHB Bank Bhd : Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 6.7% On-Year

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--RHB Bank Bhd. (1066.KU), Malaysia's fourth-largest lender by assets, Monday said net profit for the first-quarter rose 6.7% on-year mainly due to lower expected credit losses on loans and other financial assets, and lower operating expenses.

Net profit for the January-March period climbed to 630.19 million ringgit ($150.55 million) from MYR590.82 million in the same period a year ago, according to its financial statement in a local stock exchange filing. The result beat the mean estimate of MYR617 million net profit polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 7.1% to MYR3.35 billion during the quarter from MYR3.13 billion a year ago, it said.

"Given the challenging environment, we remain cautious in our business approach while we continue to pursue opportunities for long term growth and improve efficiency across the group," it said in notes accompanying its financial statement.

Malaysia's banking sector loans are expected to grow by mid-single digit supported by the consumer and business segments, the bank said.

Shares of RHB were up 1.6% at MYR5.74 at midday break prior to the earnings release.

