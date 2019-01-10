Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL (RHM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rheinmetall AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:15am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.01.2019 / 17:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Grillo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
85.18 EUR 27087.24 EUR
85.16 EUR 25122.20 EUR
85.14 EUR 26478.54 EUR
85.10 EUR 7318.60 EUR
85.08 EUR 5274.96 EUR
85.12 EUR 10895.36 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
85.1474 EUR 102176.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


10.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48293  10.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RHEINMETALL
11:15aRHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/09RHEINMETALL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
01/09RHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018RHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018RHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018RHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018RHEINMETALL : Multi-million-euro Bundeswehr order
PU
2018RHEINMETALL : to supply the German Bundeswehr with Elefant 2 semi-trailer tracto..
AQ
2018RHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018RHEINMETALL : to supply the German Bundeswehr with Elefant 2 semi-trailer tracto..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 168 M
EBIT 2018 462 M
Net income 2018 279 M
Finance 2018 240 M
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 12,83
P/E ratio 2019 12,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 3 652 M
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 108 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Luz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL8.66%4 220
CUMMINS2.66%22 072
CUMMINS INDIA LTD1.27%3 382
DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.-0.27%3 047
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION7.57%2 967
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 481
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.