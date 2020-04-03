Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.04.2020 / 18:10
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2020
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2020
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2020
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2020
Address: https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte.html

03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1015209  03.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1015209&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RHEINMETALL
12:15pRHEINMETALL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
12:00pRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
07:43aRHEINMETALL : opts for virtual General Meeting - New date is 19 May 2020
PU
03/27RHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/24RHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/20RHEINMETALL AG : Strong Defence sector compensates for weak Automotive market
AQ
03/18RHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/18RHEINMETALL : Annual Report 2019, Conference call
PU
03/18RHEINMETALL : Strong Defence sector compensates for weak Automotive market
PU
03/13RHEINMETALL : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 197 M
EBIT 2020 394 M
Net income 2020 233 M
Finance 2020 102 M
Yield 2020 3,37%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 2 509 M
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 90,72  €
Last Close Price 58,24  €
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Luz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL-43.13%3 033
CUMMINS INC.-25.82%20 044
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-0.92%2 235
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-34.87%1 789
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-2.54%1 198
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.-0.88%1 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group