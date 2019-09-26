Log in
Rheinmetall AG: Regional disruption of production due to malware at Rheinmetall Automotive

09/26/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rheinmetall AG: Regional disruption of production due to malware at Rheinmetall Automotive

26-Sep-2019 / 18:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The IT infrastructure of Rheinmetall Automotive plants in Brazil, Mexico and the USA has been affected by malware attacks since late on the evening of 24 September 2019. As a result, normal production processes at these locations are currently experiencing significant disruption. 

According to the latest information, the Group's other IT systems have not been affected.

The Rheinmetall Group is doing everything in its power to address the resulting disruption at the affected plants as quickly as possible, and to maintain as far as possible the flow of parts to customers. While deliverability is assured in the short term, the length of the disruption cannot be predicted at this time. The most likely scenarios suggest a period lasting between two and four weeks.

As things stand, the Group expects the malware event to have an adverse impact on operating results of between EUR3 million and EUR4 million per week.  

 

26-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 473-4749
Fax: +49 (0)211 473-4157
E-mail: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
ISIN: DE0007030009
WKN: 703000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 881161

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

881161  26-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881161&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
