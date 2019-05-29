Log in
RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
  Report  
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
05/29/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.05.2019 / 09:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Rheinmetall AG
Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1
Postal code: 40476
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: LSV Asset Management
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 May 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.02 % 0.00 % 3.02 % 43558850
Previous notification 2.91 % 0.00 % 2.91 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007030009 0 1316577 0.00 % 3.02 %
Total 1316577 3.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT % % %
LSV ENHANCED HEDGED EQUITY FUND, LP % % %
LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT % % %
LSV INTERNATIONAL (AC) VALUE EQUITY FUND, LP % % %
LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT % % %
LSV INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND, LP % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 May 2019


29.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

817029  29.05.2019 

© EQS 2019
About