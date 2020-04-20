Log in
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/20/2020 | 03:55am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.04.2020 / 09:53
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Rheinmetall AG
Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1
Postal code: 40476
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway City and registered office
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.65 % 0.10 % 2.75 % 43558850
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.10 % 3.12 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007030009 0 1153039 0 % 2.65 %
Total 1153039 2.65 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 45127 0.10 %
%
    Total 45127 0.10 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Apr 2020


20.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1024741  20.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024741&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 127 M
EBIT 2020 341 M
Net income 2020 190 M
Finance 2020 61,1 M
Yield 2020 3,05%
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 8,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 2 538 M
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 86,03  €
Last Close Price 58,90  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Luz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL-42.48%2 761
CUMMINS INC.-16.64%22 097
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-0.31%2 553
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION3.14%2 228
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-20.91%1 933
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED1.66%1 461
